वेतन वृद्धि की मांग:प्रदेशभर में कार्यरत पटवारी करेंगे ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का बहिष्कार, सरकारी वाट्सएप ग्रुप से भी होंगे लेफ्ट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेशभर में कार्यरत पटवारियों ने एक फरवरी से ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का बहिष्कार, सरकारी वाट्सएप ग्रुप से भी होंगे लेफ्ट होने का एलान किया है। राजस्थान पटवार महासंघ के बैनरतले आज संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने इसका एलान किया। वेतन के लिए ग्रेड-पे बढ़ाने और पदोन्नति के नियमों में शिथिलता देने की मांग को लेकर पिछले लंबे समय से आंदोलनरत पटवारियों ने यह निर्णय किया है।

संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र कुमार निमिवाल ने बताया कि हम लंबे समय से पटवारियों का ग्रेड पे 2400 से बढ़ाकर 3600 करने, पदोन्नति नियमों में शिथिलता देते हुए 9, 18, 27 वर्ष के नियमों की जगह 7, 14, 21, 28 और 32 वर्ष करने की मांग लंबे समय से कर रहे है। इसके लिए हम लंबे समय से मंत्री, अधिकारी सहित हर स्तर पर ज्ञापन देनेे, काली पट्‌टी बांधकर विरोध जताने और सदबुद्धि यज्ञ कर रहे है। बावजूद उसके हमारी मांगों को नहीं सुना जा रहा।

उन्होने बताया कि हमने 15 जनवरी से उन पटवार मंडल पर कार्य बहिष्कार कर रखा है, जहां पटवारियों को अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सौंप रखा है। ऐसे में हमने यह निर्णय लिया है कि अब सभी पटवारी पूरे प्रदेश में फसल बीमा योजना के तहत जो ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का काम करते है उसे नहीं करेंगे। इसके अलावा विभाग के बनाए ऑफिशियल वाट्सएप ग्रुप से भी लेफ्ट होंगे। साथ ही 8 फरवरी को सभी संभागीय मुख्यालयों पर लाल बस्ता सड़क पर रैली का आयोजन करेंगे।

