पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल परीक्षा:रेलवे ने भी पूरी की तैयारी, जयपुर से 5 शहरों के लिए चलेंगी 6 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, रिजर्वेशन टिकट लेकर आम यात्री भी कर सकेंगे यात्रा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर। पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल परीक्षा के लिए रेलवे 6 स्पेशल ट्रेनें चला रहा है।
  • पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल परीक्षा राज्य में 6 से 8 नवंबर तक होगी

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी). रेलवे द्वारा राजस्थान पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल परीक्षाओं को देखते हुए परीक्षार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए 6 परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल परीक्षा राज्य में 6 से 8 नवंबर तक होगी। इन ट्रेनों में आम पैसेंजर भी रिजर्वेशन लेकर यात्रा कर सकेगा।

रेलवे के सीपीआरओ सुनील बेनीवाल ने बताया कि 09623/24 उदयपुर-जयपुर-उदयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल 5 से 8 नवंबर तक (4 ट्रिप), 04803/04 जयपुर-जोधपुर-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल 5 से 8 नवंबर तक (4 ट्रिप), 09701 जयपुर-रेवाड़ी परीक्षा स्पेशल 5, 6 नवंबर तक (2 ट्रिप), 09702, रेवाड़ी-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल 6, 7 नवंबर तक (2 ट्रिप), 09703 जयपुर-आबूरोड परीक्षा स्पेशल 6 से 8 नवंबर तक (3 ट्रिप) चलाई जाएगी।

इसके अलावा, 09704 आबूरोड-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल 7 से 9 नवंबर तक (3 ट्रिप), 04753 श्रीगंगानगर-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल 5 से 7 नवंबर तक (3 ट्रिप), 04754 जयपुर-श्रीगंगानगर परीक्षा स्पेशल 6 से 8 नवंबर तक (3 ट्रिप), 04751 श्रीगंगानगर-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल 5 से 7 नवंबर तक (3 ट्रिप), 04752 जयपुर-श्रीगंगानगर परीक्षा स्पेशल 6 से 8 नवंबर तक (3 ट्रिप) संचालित की जाएगी।

