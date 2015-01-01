पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:सबसे बड़ी भर्ती परीक्षा की आंसर शीट जारी, कल आपत्ति दर्ज करवाने का अंतिम दिन

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान में 6 से 8 नवंबर तक हुई थी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा। इसके बाद 12 नवंबर को आंसर की जारी की गई थी। इसमें अभ्यर्थियों से 15 नवंबर तक आपत्ति मांगी गई है
  • 6 से 8 नवंबर के बीच आयोजित हुई थी परीक्षा, 17 लाख से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थियों ने किया था आवेदन
  • आपत्ति दर्ज करने की अंतिम तारीख 15 अगस्त, इसके बाद स्वीकार नहीं होगी अभ्यर्थियों की आपत्ति

प्रदेश में इस साल की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा यानि पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी (आंसर की) जारी कर दी गई है। अगर किसी अभ्यर्थी को अपनी आंसर शीट में किसी तरह की आपत्ति है तो वह इन 72 घंटों के दौरान अपनी ऑनलाइन आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकता है। ताकि उसे प्रायोरिटी पर लिया जा सके। इसके लिए कल यानी 15 नवंबर अंतिम तारीख है। अफसरों का कहना है कि इस समय के बाद किसी तरह की आपत्ति दर्ज नहीं की जाएगी और भर्ती प्रक्रिया के अगले चरण शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे। ताकि जल्द ही पुलिस भर्ती हो सके और प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था मजबूत की जा सके।

भर्ती एवं प्रशिक्षण के एडीजी गोविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को देर रात पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की आंसर की जारी की गई थी। इसके बाद 72 घंटे के भीतर अभ्यर्थियों को आपत्ति दर्ज करवाने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इसकी अंतिम तारीख 15 नवंबर है। पुलिस मुख्यालय के अफसरों ने बताया कि परीक्षा के आयोजन और परिणाम तक पूरी सावधानी और सुरक्षा बरती गई है ताकि परीक्षा को लेकर कोई विवाद या रुकावट नहीं आए।

3 दिन चली थी परीक्षा, 17 लाख 50 हजार से ज्यादा आवेदन

जानकारी के अनुसार, पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में 5500 पदों के लिए साढ़े 17 लाख से ज्यादा आवेदन भरे गए थे। इसके बाद 6 से 8 नवंबर तक 650 से ज्यादा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा हुई। जिसमें करीब 12 लाख 41 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। तीन दिन में छह पारियों में इस परीक्षा को मोबाइल फोन जैमर की मदद से कराया गया। परीक्षा के दौरान 19 कोरोना पॉजिटिव और 14 कोरोना लक्षण वाले अभ्यर्थी भी परीक्षा देने पहुंचे थे। उनके लिए हर सेंटर पर आइसोलेशन रुप का बंदोबस्त भी किया गया था।

परीक्षा के दौरान नकल के प्रदेश भर से मिलाकर 8 केस पकडे़ गए। इन मामलों में उन लोगों को दबोचा गया जो परीक्षा में किसी दूसरे की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे थे, पेपर लीक करने के नाम पर रुपए लिए थे या फिर अन्य आपत्तिजनक काम कर रहे थे। अफसरों ने बताया कि पास जितने पद हैं उनसे करीब पांच गुना अभ्यर्थियों को भर्ती के अगले चरण में ले जाया जाएगा।

