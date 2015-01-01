पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर:महिला कांस्टेबल के पति ने कमरे में फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी की, सुबह कमरा बंद देखकर हुआ संदेह

जयपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में बुधवार को एक पुरुष और एक महिला के फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी के केस सामने आए। दोनों केसों में सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिलने से खुदकुशी के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है।
  • हरमाड़ा इलाके में माचड़ा की घटना, दूसरी तरफ वीकेआई में भी महिला ने खुदकुशी की

शहर के हरमाड़ा इलाके में एक महिला पुलिस कांस्टेबल के पति ने बीती देर रात फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। बुधवार को कमरे का दरवाजा नहीं खुलने पर संदेह होने पर दरवाजा खोला। तब व्यक्ति पंखे के कड़े से फंदे पर लटकते हुए नजर आए। सूचना मिलने पर हरमाड़ा थाना पुलिस और उच्चाधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। एफएसएल टीम को भी बुलाया गया। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट बरामद नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में खुदकुशी के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है।

हरमाड़ा पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक विजय कुमार चौधरी (41) नया नगर, गोविंद नगर नीमथकाथाना, जिला सीकर के रहने वाले थे। वे यहां अपने परिवार के साथ हरमाड़ा इलाके के माचड़ा स्थित ग्रीन नगर में रह रहे थे। विजय कुमार गाड़ियों के इंश्योरेंस का काम करते थे। उनकी पत्नी राजस्थान पुलिस में महिला कांस्टेबल है। यहां राजस्थान पुलिस अकादमी में पदस्थापित है।

बताया जा रहा है कि मंगलवार रात को विजय कुमार अपने मकान में दूसरी मंजिल पर स्थित कमरे में सोने चले गए थे। जबकि उनकी पत्नी व अन्य परिजन नीचे कमरों में सो रहे थे। बुधवार को विजय उठकर नीचे नहीं आए। तब परिजन ऊपर कमरे में पहुंचे। वहां दरवाजा बंद मिला। तब मशक्कत कर दरवाजा खोलकर देखा तो विजय कुमार फंदे पर लटक रहे थे। यह देखकर उनकी पत्नी व बच्चे बदहवास हो गए। हल्ला मचने पर कॉलोनी में आसपास के लोग इकट्‌ठा हो गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को नीचे उतारकर मोर्चरी पहुंचाया। पुलिस के मुताबिक फिलहाल बयान नहीं हो सके है। ऐसे में खुदकुशी की वजह सामने नहीं आई है।

शहर के वीकेआई इलाके में भी यूपी की महिला ने खुदकुशी की

विश्वकर्मा इलाके में बुधवार को एक महिला ने फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने मौके पर मुआयना कर शव को उतारा। उसे कांवटिया अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। प्रारंभिक जानकारी में सामने आया कि मृतका निशा (30) मूल रुप से उत्तरप्रदेश की रहने वाली थी। यहां पति के साथ वीकेआई में मिलन सिनेमा के पास किराए पर कमरा लेकर रहती थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक केस की पड़ताल की जा रही है।

