पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Rajasthan Prabhari BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh Will Reach Jaipur For The First Time Today, Will Stay For Two Days.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीतिक हलचल:राजस्थान प्रभारी बनने के बाद आज पहली बार जयपुर पहुंचेंगे भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री अरूण सिंह, दो दिन ठहरेंगे

जयपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर जिले में शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचने पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा के राजस्थान प्रभारी अरुण सिंह का स्वागत किया।
  • नवनिर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों से मुलाकात कर सम्मान करेंगे प्रदेश प्रभारी अरुण सिंह
  • राजस्थान में प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों के साथ पहली बार कई एजेंडों पर करेंगे बैठक

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री एवं राजस्थान के प्रभारी अरूण सिंह आज जयपुर पहुंचेंगे। प्रदेश प्रभारी का दायित्व मिलने के बाद वे पहली बार दो दिवसीय दौरे पर राजस्थान आ रहे हैं। सड़क मार्ग से दिल्ली से प्रदेश के दौरे पर आते वक्त सुबह करीब साढ़े 9 बजे राजस्थान के प्रवेश द्वार अलवर जिले में शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे। जहां भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अरूण सिंह का भव्य स्वागत किया।

यहां से वह अपने काफिले के साथ भिवाड़ी, बहरोड़, कोटपूतली, पावटा, शाहपुरा, अचरोल, आमेर, कुण्डा, खोले के हनुमानजी, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, राजापार्क गुरुद्वारा, स्टेच्यू सर्किल होकर जयपुर में सरदार पटेल मार्ग स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय पर पहुंचेंगे। यहां पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा उनका स्वागत किया जायेगा।

जयपुर में 10 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के कार्यकर्ता इन जगहों पर करेंगे स्वागत

सुबह 11.00 बजे आमेर (रोशन हवेली तिराहे पर) आमेर विधानसभा के सभी कार्यकर्ता

सुबह 11.30 बजे श्री खोले के हनुमान जी (गेट पर) विधानसभा आदर्श नगर,किशनपोल एवं हवामहल के कार्यकर्ता स्वागत करेगें।

दोपहर 12.00 बजे गुरुद्वारा (राजापार्क) विधानसभा मालवीय नगर, एवं बगरू

दोपहर 12.15 बजे स्टेच्यू सर्किल पर युवा मोर्चा - विधानसभा- सांगानेर, विद्याधर नगर, सिविल लाइंस एवं झोटवाड़ा

दोपहर 12.30 बजे प्रदेश कार्यालय -महिला मोर्चा

प्रदेश मुख्यालय में आज पदाधिकारियों की लेंगे मीटिंग, कल सीकर में किसानों से मिलेंगे

प्रदेश महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा ने बताया कि रविवार दोपहर को राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री अरूण सिंह प्रदेश पदाधिकारी व मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की संगठनात्मक बैठक भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में लेंगे। इसके बाद राजस्थान के पंचायतीराज चुनाव में विजयी हुए जिला प्रमुख एवं उप-प्रमुख तथा निगम चुनाव में नवनिर्वाचित महापौर एवं उप-महापौर का सम्मान किया जायेगा। सोमवार को अरुण सिंह एक प्रेसवार्ता करेंगे। इसके बाद सीकर में उत्कृष्ट किसान चौपाल में मौजूद रहेंगे। फिर सालासर होते हुए कल रात को दिल्ली लौट जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब तक देश में केवल 11.01% नागरिकों का टेस्ट हुआ; इसमें 6.44% लोग संक्रमित पाए गए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें