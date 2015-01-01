पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:दीपावली से पहले राजस्थान रोडवेज 900 बसें अनुबंध पर चलाएगा, ताकि यात्रियों को बसों के लिए इंतजार न करना पड़े

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में सिंधी कैंप और अलग-अलग बस स्टेण्ड से होगा 200 अनुबंध बसों का संचालन।

दीपावली, भाईदूज और आगामी शादी समारोह के सीजन में यात्रा करने वाले लोगों को बसों के लिए ज्यादा इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। बढ़ते यात्रीभार की संभावना को देखते हुए राजस्थान रोडवेज ने प्रदेश में 900 अतिरिक्त बसें चलाने का फैसला किया है। ताकि दीपावली पर अपने घर-गांव जाने वाले लोगों को परेशानी न हो। ये सभी बसें अनुबंध पर संचालित होगी।

राजस्थान रोडवेज के अध्यक्ष व प्रबंधन निदेशक राजेश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोनाकाल से पहले ये 900 बसें अनुबंध पर पूरे प्रदेश में चलती थी। लॉकडाउन के बाद इन बसों का संचालन बंद कर दिया था। अब धीरे-धीरे बाजार खुलने लगे है और लोगों का मूवमेंट बढ़ने लगा है तो हमने वापस इन बसों को संचालित करने का निर्णय किया है। उन्होने बताया कि वर्तमान में रोडवेज की पूरे प्रदेश में लगभग 2800 बसें चल रही है। दीपावली, भाईदूज और उसके बाद शादी-समारोह के सीजन पर संभावना है कि यात्रीभार और बढ़ेगा। इस दौरान कोई यात्री अपने घर, गांव या शहर जाने के लिए परेशान न हो इसे देखते हुए हमने अनुबंध पर बसों को संचालित करने का निर्णय किया है।

200 बसें होंगी जयपुर से संचालित
राजस्थान परिवहन निगम के प्रवक्ता सुधीर भाटी ने बताया कि जयपुर से सामान्य दिनों (कोरोना काल से पहले) 950 बसें संचालित होती थी, लेकिन अब यह कम करके केवल 550 से 600 कर दी है। अब जैसे-जैसे यात्रीभार बढ़ रहा है रोडवेज प्रबंधन बसों की संख्या में इजाफा कर रहा है। दीपावली से पहले जो 900 बसें अनुबंध पर चलाने का निर्णय हुआ है, उसमें से लगभग 200 जयपुर सिंधी कैंप व जयपुर के अलग-अलग सैटेलाइट बस स्टेण्ड से संचालित होगी।

