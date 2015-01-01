पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान बिजली प्रसारण निगम:दूसरे विभागों में गए इंजीनियर लौटना नहीं चाह रहे, सरकार कर रही नई भर्तियां

जयपुर34 मिनट पहले
जयपुर। डेपुटेशन पर गए इंजीनियर लौटना नहीं चाह रहे, अब हो रही नई भर्तियां।
  • प्रसारण निगम के एक्सईएन को जेडीए में दिया अधीक्षण अभियंता का चार्ज

(श्यामराज शर्मा) राजस्थान की बिजली प्रसारण निगम (आरवीपीएन) में इंजीनियरों की कमी के कारण नई भर्ती करनी पड़ रही हैं। वहीं, जेडीए व दूसरे विभागों में डेपुटेशन पर गए इंजीनियर लौटना ही नहीं चाह रहे है। हाल यह है कि पूर्व सरकार के समय डेपुटेशन पर जयपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (जेडीए) में गए इंजीनियर लौटने के बजाए बिना प्रमोशन ही बड़े पदों का चार्ज ले रहे हैं।

प्रसारण निगम से एक्सईएन प्रफुल्ल कुमार, एईएन यशवंत शर्मा व जेईएन योगेंद्र यादव डेपुटेशन पर जेडीए में लगे हैं। पिछली भाजपा सरकार में पूर्व ऊर्जा मंत्री पुष्पेंद्र सिंह के टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट और प्रसारण निगम के एक्सईएन प्रफुल्ल कुमार को जेडीए में अधीक्षण अभियंता का चार्ज दिया है जबकि, एक्सईएन प्रफुल्ल कुमार को डेपुटेशन पर गए करीब तीन साल हो गए हैं।

प्रसारण निगम ने इन्हें जेडीए में केवल दो साल के लिए डेपुटेशन पर भेजा था, लेकिन अब जेडीए से नहीं लौटना चाह रहे। बिजली प्रसारण निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता सुरेश मीणा ही पहले जेडीए में अधीक्षण अभियंता लगे हुए थे, लेकिन अब उनका डेपुटेशन समाप्त कर दिया है।

प्रसारण निगम में प्रमोशन के बाद 10 एसई की पोस्टिंग
राजस्थान बिजली प्रसारण निगम में प्रमोशन के बाद 10 अधीक्षण अभियंताओं (एसई) को पोस्टिंग दी गई है। अधीक्षण अभियंता सुरेश मीना को जयपुर शहर, एसई बीएल मंडावलिया को प्रोटेक्शन विंग, एसई हनुमान पंवार को जैसलमेर, विनोद गोठवाल को हिंडौन, भारत भूषण शर्मा को बीकानेर, अजय कुमार को जयपुर में कांट्रेक्ट्स विंग, मोहम्मद साजिद को बाड़मेर, बृजमोहन नागर को सीकर, घनश्याम जैन को जोधपुर और हरिमोहन गुप्ता को अधीक्षण अभियंता एनपीपी एंड आरए में लगाया है। बिजली प्रसारण कंपनी के सचिव अमिताभ गुप्ता का कहना है कि प्रमोशन के बाद पोस्टिंग दी गई है। यह सभी पद पहले से खाली थे।

