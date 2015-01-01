पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी: 12 दिन बाद भी सिंडिकेट का अता-पता नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बजट और स्थायीकरण सहित कई मामले अटके

राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ने 5 दिसंबर को अचानक सिंडिकेट की बैठक को स्थगित कर दी। अब 12 दिन बाद भी यूनिवर्सिटी सिंडिकेट की अगली बैठक तय नहीं कर पा रही है। इसकी वजह से यूनिवर्सिटी के करोड़ों रुपए के बजट से लेकर स्थायीकरण और कई मामले अटक गए हैं। कुलपति राजीव जैन ने अपरिहार्य कारणों से इसे स्थगित होना बताया था।

12 दिन पहले होने वाली सिंडिकेट की मीटिंग में सभी विषयों के रिजल्ट भी पब्लिश होने थे। इसके बाद सीनेट की बैठक में डिग्रियों का ग्रेस पास होना था। जनवरी में राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी का दीक्षांत समारोह प्रस्तावित है। सिंडिकेट सदस्य प्रो. राम लखन मीणा और अन्य कुछ सदस्यों ने इसे लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं। इन्होंने सीनेट में भी अपना विरोध दर्ज करवाया। सदस्यों का कहना है कि जब सिंडिकेट स्थगित हो गई और रिजल्ट पब्लिश ही नहीं हो पाया, तो सीनेट की बैठक में डिग्रियों का ग्रेस पास करना वैधानिक नहीं है।

^अभी सिंडिकेट की अगली डेट तय नहीं हुई है। कुलपति स्तर पर निर्णय होने के बाद ही तारीख जारी की जाएगी।
- केएम दूरिया, रजिस्ट्रार

