  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Raje, In Preparation For A Big Show Of Strength On His Birthday On March 8, Will Begin His Political Campaign By Visiting The Temples Of Bharatpur Region.

वसुंधरा राजे दिखाएंगी ताकत:अपने जन्मदिन पर 8 मार्च को बड़े शक्ति प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में राजे, भरतपुर क्षेत्र के मंदिरों में दर्शन करने से हो सकती है राजे के सियासी ​अभियान की शुरुआत

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
वसुंधरा राजे (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
वसुंधरा राजे (फाइल फोटो)
  • धार्मिक-राजनीतिक रोड शो करने के बारे में भी चर्चा, वसुंधरा खेमे के बड़े नेता जुटे तैयारियों में
  • बीजेपी की सियासत में हलचल लाएगा राजे का सक्रिय होना

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे जल्द प्रदेश की राजनीति में सक्रिय होने की रणनीति बनाने में जुट गई है। मार्च के दूसरे सप्ताह से वसुंधरा राजे के समर्थक प्रदेश में बड़ा शक्ति प्रदर्शन करने की योजना बना रहे हैं, इसके लिए फील्ड में काम शुरु कर दिया गया है। अभी तक की रणनीति के मुताबिक राजे मंदिर दर्शन से प्रदेश में अपने सियासी अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगी। 8 मार्च को भरतपुर से वसुंधरा राजे अपने जन्मदिन से अभियान की शुरुआत कर सकती हैं।शुरुआत मंदिर दर्शन से होगी।

भरतपुर क्षेत्र के मंदिरों में दर्शन के बाद राजे प्रदेश में नए अभियान की शुरुआत कर सकती हैं। भरतपुर से शुरुआत और पूरे कृष्णा सर्किट के मंदिरों में दर्शन करने के पीछे राजनीतिक प्रेक्षक सियासी मैसेज से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं। भरतपुर संभाग बीजेपी के लिए कमजोर है,इस क्षेत्र से ही राजे अपना अभियान शुरु करके नई सियासी जमीन तैयार करने की कवायद में जुट गई हैं।

पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे अपने समर्थक नेताओं से लगातार संपर्क में है। उनके समर्थकों ने राजे को जल्द प्रदेश की सियासत में सक्रिय होने का दबाव बनाया है। समर्थकों को लगता है कि अगर राजे अभी सक्रिय नहीं हुईं तो आगे विधानसभा चुनावों में दिक्कतें हो सकती हैं, सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान का डर उनके समर्थक विधायकों को है, जिन्हें लगता है कि राजे के बिना सक्रिय हुए उनका टिकट कट सकता है।
रोड शो के जरिए ताकत दिखा सकती हैं वसुंधरा राजे
वसुंधरा राजे ने बीजेपी के लिए सबसे कमजोर कड़ी पूर्वी राजस्थान से अपने राजनीतिक अभियान की शुरुआत पर विचार कर रही हैं। राजे के समर्थक उन्हें रोड शो करके ताकत दिखाने की सलाह दे रहे हैं, फिलहाल रोड शो सहित किसी भी कार्यक्रम को अंतिम रूप नहीं दिया गया है। राजे के 8 मार्च को भरतपुर दौरे और मंदिर दर्शन के कार्यक्रमों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। इन दौरों की तैयारियों का जिम्मा पूर्व यातायात मंत्री युनूस खान को दिया गया है।

वसुंधरा राजे के सक्रिय होने से खेमेबंदी और तेज होगी, गर्माएगी बीजेपी की सियासत
वसुंधरा राजे के सक्रिय होने सतीश पूनिया और संघ से जुड़े नेताओं को परेशानी हो सकती है। राजे के फ्यूचर प्लान ने बीजेपी के कई नेताओं को हैरत में डाल दिया है। इस मुद्दे को लेकर बीजेपी में आगे मतभेद और गहराने के आसार बनते दिख रहे हैं। सतीश पूनिया के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बनने के बाद से वसुंधरा राजे संगठन की बैठकों से दूर ही रहती आई हैं। हाल ही उन्हें प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर कमेटी में सदस्य बनाया गया, कोर कमेटी की पहली बैठक से राजे दूर ही रहीं।

बताया जाता है कि राजे प्रदेश भाजपा के मौजूदा नेताओं के तौर तरीकों से नाराज हैं और उन्होंने यह जाहिर भी किया है। उधर राजे विरोधी खेमा भी लगातार सक्रिय है, आने वाले दिनों में बीजेपी के भीतर भी खेमेबंदी साफ तौर देखने को मिल सकती है। बीजेपी का राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व मजबूत है, ऐसे में राजनीतक प्रेक्षक यह भी मानकर चल रहे हैं कि राजे फिलहाल बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व को विश्वास में लेकर ही कोई कदम उठाएंगी, लेकिन उनकी तैयारियों को देखते हुए तो समानांतर अभियान चलाने की संभावना ज्यादा दिख रही है।

