पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एमएल लाठर बने डीजीपी:केंद्र के पैनल में राजीव दासोत, अक्षय मिश्र का भी नाम था, 14 अक्टूबर से कार्यवाहक डीजीपी थे लाठर

जयपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमएल लाठर

राजस्थान पुलिस को 19 दिन बाद अपना नया मुखिया मिल ही गया। भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के 1987 बैच के आईपीएस अफसर एमएल लाठर को प्रदेश सरकार ने मंगलवार को नया पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) नियुक्त कर दिया। केंद्र से मंगलवार को 3 आईपीएस अफसराें का पैनल वापस आने के बाद कार्मिक विभाग ने लाठर को डीजीपी बनाने के लिए आदेश जारी किए।

लाठर 14 अक्टूबर से कार्यवाहक डीजीपी के ताैर पर सेवाएं दे रहे थे। केंद्र के पैनल में डीजी जेल राजीव कुमार दासाेत, इंटेलिजेंस ब्यूराे में स्पेशल डायरेक्टर अक्षय कुमार मिश्र और एमएल लाठर का नाम शामिल था। राज्य सरकार ने लाठर का नाम फाइनल किया। बता दें कि सितंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में तत्कालीन डीजीपी भूपेंद्र सिंह यादव ने अचनाक वीआरएस ले लिया था, जिसके बाद राज्य सरकार की ओर से नया डीजीपी बनाने के लिए केंद्र काे पैनल भेजा गया था।

राष्ट्रपति मेडल और गैलेंट्री मेडल से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं लाठर
लाठर सिरोही, दौसा, धौलपुर, कोटा ग्रामीण व उदयपुर में जिला एसपी रह चुके हैं। इसके साथ ही वर्ष 2009 में जयपुर रेंज आईजी भी रहे थे। इससे पहले लाठर डीजी क्राइम के पद पर तैनात थे। लाठर को पुलिस सर्विस के दौरान राष्ट्रपति मेडल, पुलिस मेडल व राष्ट्रपति गैलेंट्री मेडल भी मिल चुका है।

लाठर का कार्यकाल 2022 तक पहले वीआरएस न लिया तो सोनी का अगला डीजीपी बनना मुश्किल
लाठर को दाे साल के लिए डीजीपी बनाया गया है। वह नवंबर 2022 तक पद पर रहेंगे। ऐसे में लाठर से सीनियर आईपीएस राजीव कुमार दासाेत बिना डीजीपी बने ही रिटायर हाे जाएंगे। यही नहीं यदि भूपेंद्र सिंह की तरह लाठर ने भी वीआरएस नहीं लिया ताे डीजी एसीबी बीएल साेनी का भी डीजीपी बनना मुश्किल होगा। सोनी दिसंबर 2022 को रिटायर होना है, लेकिन सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अनुसार डीजीपी बनने के लिए रिटायरमेंट को 6 माह जरूरी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें