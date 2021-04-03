पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठग गिरफ्तार:नौकरी के नाम पर बेरोजगारों से तीन करोड़ ठगने वाला राजवीर गिरफ्तार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी राजवीर सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी राजवीर सिंह
  • झोटवाड़ा के तत्कालीन एसीपी आस मोहम्मद को इसी की शिकायत पर एसीबी ने पकड़ा था

नौकरी के नाम पर प्रदेश के अलग-अलग जिलों में सैकड़ों बेरोजगारों को अलग-अलग विभाग में सरकारी नौकरी लगाने का झांसा देकर करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी करने वाले शिवपुरी कॉलोनी, झोटवाड़ा निवासी राजवीर सिंह बीका उर्फ राजवीर गंगानगर को गुरुवार को वेस्ट जिले की डीएसटी टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। राजवीर सिंह पर डीसीपी वेस्ट की तरफ से एक हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया था।

थानाधिकारी विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी राजवीर सिंह के खिलाफ झोटवाड़ा, श्रीगंगानगर के सदर, कोतवाली, लालगढ़ जाटान, जवाहर नगर, चूनागढ़ व जेडीए जयपुर में 11 धोखाधड़ी के प्रकरण दर्ज है।झोटवाड़ा एसीपी हरिशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ वर्ष 2018 में 3 अक्टूबर को सोनी कॉलोनी निवासी अजय सिंह ने झोटवाड़ा थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि उनके कोटा निवासी रिश्तेदार सूरजभान सिंह ने सरकारी नौकरी लगाने के बहाने अपने परिचित झोटवाड़ा निवासी राजवीर सिंह बीका से मिलवाया।

राजवीर सिंह ने सचिवालय में बड़े अफसरों से जान-पहचान बताकर सरकारी नौकरी लगाने के लिए 2 लाख रुपए मांगे। उसके बाद सबसे पहले पीड़ित ने 2 लाख रुपए दे दिए। पैसे देने के बाद राजवीर ने कहा आपका काम हो रहा है। कुछ ओर लड़के लेकर आओ।

उसके बाद पीड़ित ने अप्रैल 2017 से दिसम्बर 2017 तक अपने परिचित व रिश्तेदारों से 19 लड़कों को सरकारी लगाने का झांसा देकर 38 लाख रुपए जमा करवा दिए। लेकिन उसने किसी को भी नौकरी नही लगाई। उसके बाद वर्ष 2018 में आरोपी ने कुछ लड़कों को इंटरव्यू के बहाने सचिवालय के पास बनवाकर बुला लिया था। जहां पर कहा कि अगले एक महीने नौकरी लग जायेगी। उसके बाद नौकरी नही लगी तो पैसे वापस मांगने पर आरोपी ने झूठे केस में फंसाने की धमकियां देने लगा।

पेशी पर नहीं आया तो कोर्ट ने वारंट जारी किया
राजवीर सिंह को पुलिस ने वर्ष 2018 में 4 अक्टूबर को गिरफ्तार किया था, जहां से कोर्ट ने जमानत पर वापस छोड़ दिया। पेशी पर नहीं आया तो आरोपी के खिलाफ कोर्ट ने गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी कर दिया। राजवीर सिंह ने झोटवाड़ा थाने में दर्ज एक मामले में एसएचओ के रीडर कांस्टेबल बत्तू खां को ट्रेप करवाया था व तत्कालीन झोटवाड़ा एसीपी आस मोहम्मद को एसीबी ने गिरफ्तार किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें