नेताजी का फोक डांस:समर्थकों की फरमाइश पर राजस्थानी गाने पर थिरके राज्यसभा सांसद किरोड़ी, खुद ने कहा था- मीणा जनजाति का गाना बजे तो करूं डांस

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
जयपुर पिंकसिटी प्रेसक्लब सभागार में राजस्थानी लोकगीत पर डांस करते राज्यसभा सांसद किरोड़ी लाल मीणा।

राजधानी जयपुर में मंगलवार को राज्यसभा सांसद किरोणी लाल मीणा का डांस लोगों को देखने को मिला। जयपुर के पिंकसिटी प्रेस क्लब में एक राजस्थानी गाने की लांचिंग पर पहुंचे मीणा को जब वहां मौजूद लोगों ने डांस के लिए कहा तो उन्होंने लोगों को निराश नहीं किया।

राजस्थानी गाना स्पीकर बाजन दे...की लांचिंग समारोह में आए किरोड़ी ने वहां मौजूद सभी कलाकारों और गाना बनाने वाले डायरेक्टर, गीतकार और उसमें शामिल सहयोगी स्टाफ को बधाई दी। इस मौके पर कार्यक्रम में मौजूद किरोड़ी के समर्थकों ने उनसे डांस करने की फरमाइश की। किरोड़ी ने पहले तो मना किया, लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने मीणा जाति के एक लोकगीत बजाने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर ये गीत उनके पास है तो बजाए मैं नाचूंगा।

इसके बाद वहां मौजूद एक समर्थक ने अपने मोबाइल में किरोड़ी की फरमाइश का गीत निकाला और उसे डीजे पर बजाया। ये गाना सुन किरोड़ी मीणा खुद को रोक नहीं सके और स्टेज पर ही थिरकने लगे। इस बीच लांचिंग समारोह में आए तमाम लोग, बच्चे-बड़े सब स्टेज पर आ गए और किरोड़ी लाल के साथ जमकर नाचने लगे।

