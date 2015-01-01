पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया और सुरक्षित होगा जयपुर:रामबाग सर्किल, बी-2 बायपास सहित 7 चाैराहे री-डिजाइन होंगे, इन्हें सिग्नल फ्री करेगा जेडीए

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मार्च-अप्रैल से काम शुरू करके दिसम्बर 2021 तक सभी प्राेजेक्ट पूरे कर लिए जाएंगे
  • यूडीएच मंत्री ने चौराहों का डवलपमेंट प्लान देखा
  • प्रत्येक चाैराहे काे री-डिजाइन कर ओवरब्रिज, अंडरपास, मल्टीलेवल एलीवेटेड रोड और क्लाेवर लीफ का निर्माण किया जाएगा

शहर के मुख्य चाैराहाें पर ट्रैफिक लाेड काे कम करने के लिए जेडीए ने बिग प्राेजेक्ट तैयार किया है। जेडीए एक हजार कराेड रुपए से अधिक की राशि खर्च कर रामबाग, बी-टू बायपास सहित 7 मुख्य चाैराहाेें पर ट्रैफिक लाइट फ्री सिस्टम डवलप करेगा।

इसके लिए प्रत्येक चाैराहे काे री-डिजाइन कर ओवरब्रिज, अंडरपास, मल्टीलेवल एलीवेटेड रोड और क्लाेवर लीफ का निर्माण किया जाएगा, डिजाइन इस तरह तैयार हाेगा कि चाैराहाें पर ट्रैफिक लाइट की जरूरत नहीं पड़े और वाहन बिना रूके निकल जाए। यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने जेडीए अधिकारियाें के साथ सभी चौराहों पर जाकर आज के हालात देखे और इन चौराहों का नया डिजाइन देखा।

रामबाग सर्किल, बी-टू बायपास पर बनेेगा क्लाेवर लीफ, माॅडर्न माॅन्यूमेंट्स भी

जिन चाैराहाें काे री-डिजाइन कर ट्रैफिक लाेड कम किया जाएगा, इनमें रामबाग चाैराहा, बी-2 बायपास, चाैमूं हाउस, बिरला मंदिर, ओटीएस, लक्ष्मी मंदिर, सिविल लाइन प्रमुख है। इनमें रामबाग और बी-2 बायपास पर क्लाेवर लीफ और अंडर पास बनाने के अलावा माॅडर्न डिजाइन के माॅन्यूमेंट्स लगाए जाएंगे। चाैमूं हाउस सर्किल, बिरला मंदिर, ओटीएस चाैराहे और लक्ष्मीमंदिर तिराहे पर अंडरपास का प्रपाेजल बनाया गया है।

जेडीसी गाैरव गाेयल ने बताया कि चाैराहाें काे नए सिरे डवलप करने के लिए जेडीए एक हजार कराेड़ रुपए खर्च करेगा। इन प्राेजेक्ट्स के लिए अलग से सेल और इंजिनियर्स की काेर कमेटी गठित की जाएगी। मार्च-अप्रैल से काम शुरू करके दिसम्बर 2021 तक सभी प्राेजेक्ट पूरे कर लिए जाएंगे।

1 रामबाग सर्किल-टाेंक राेड से अम्बेडकर सर्किल और अम्बेडकर सर्किल से टाेंक राेड के लिए क्लाेवर लीफ। अजमेरी गेट से टाेंक फाटक और जेडीए से अम्बेडकर तक क्लाेवर लीफ के नीचे से सीधा निकाला जाएगा। 2 सिविल लाइंस फाटक पर जैकब राेड तक आरओबी का निर्माण, मुख्यमंत्री और राजभवन की तरफ आने जाने के लिए क्लाेवर लीफ बनाया जाएगा। 3 जेडीए सर्किल पर राजापार्क की ओर अंडरपास, जेएलएन मार्ग से टोंक रोड़ की तरफ जाने के लिए इन्दिरा गांधी स्टेच्यू के पास अंडरपास लूप, जेडीए के लिए स्ट्रीप लेन बनेगा। 4 लक्ष्मी मंदिर तिराहे पर सहकार मार्ग से टाेंक राेड की तरफ अण्डरपास, तिराहे पर 15 से 20 फीट ऊंचे स्टेच्यू लगाए जाएंगे। 5 चौमूं हाउस जंक्शन पर अंडरपास। 6 टोंक रोड बी-2 बाईपास चौराहे पर भी अंडरपास मल्टीलेवल एलीवेटेड लूप। 7 जेएलएन मार्ग से दैनिक भास्कर की ओर अंडरपास और क्लोअर लीफ का निर्माण । 8 स्टेच्यू सर्किल पर फ्लावर्स की चौड़ाई बढ़ाकर फेंसिंग लगाई जाएगी। जवाहर सर्किल एयरपोर्ट रोड जंक्शन पर ट्राईएंगल शेप में सफेद संगमरमर के झरोखेदार मेहराब बनाए जाएंगे।

