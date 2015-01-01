पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलाव:आरएएस कैडर के होंगे नए जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी, आरपीएससी करेगी चयन

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी डेप्युटेशन पर संभाल रहे थे काम, अब 18 अफसरों की होगी भर्ती

(आरिफ कुरैशी). प्रदेश के जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालयों को राज्य सरकार मजबूत बनाएगी। जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी और प्रोग्राम ऑफिसर के पदों पर अब आरपीएससी से चयनित अफसर लगाए जाएंगे। इन कार्यालयों में अब तक शिक्षा विभाग से डेप्युटेशन पर लगे शिक्षक लगे थे।

अब राजस्थान राज्य अधीनस्थ सेवा के अफसरों को लगाया जाएगा। राज्य सरकार ने अफसरों की भर्ती की शुरुआत आरएएस भर्ती 2018 से कर दी है। बता दें यहां दो महत्वपूर्ण पद होते हैं। पहला पद जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी का होता है। इस पद पर राज्यसेवा के 18 अफसरों की भर्ती होगी। ऐसे में प्रदेश के आधे जिलों में जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी आरएएस सर्विस से आएंगे।

दूसरा पद प्रोग्राम ऑफिसर का है। इन पदों के लिए भी आरएएस भर्ती 2018 में ही अधीनस्थ सेवा के तहत 34 अफसरों की भर्ती की जा रही है। वर्तमान में जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालयों में अधिकारी और प्रोग्राम ऑफिसर भी शिक्षा विभाग से डेप्युटेशन पर लगे वरिष्ठ शिक्षक हैं। इन्हें तीन-तीन साल के लिए डेप्युटेशन पर लगाया जा रहा है।

स्कॉलरशिप से लेकर एजुकेशन लोन तक का काम
विभाग में माइनॉरिटी छात्रों की स्कॉलरशिप, ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरवाने के साथ ही एजुकेशन लोन, स्वरोजगार के लिए लोन, केंद्र सरकार की अनुप्रति योजना सहित विभिन्न योजनाओं का काम होता है। स्किल डेवलपमेंट कैंप भी लगाए जाते हैं। प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारियों के लिए कोचिंग क्लासेस के साथ ही छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए हॉस्टल की व्यवस्था भी की जाती है।

अब इंटरव्यू होना ही बाकी है
विभाग के पदों के साथ ही अन्य राज्य सेवा और अधीनस्थ सेवा के कुल 1051 पदों के लिए प्रारंभिक और अंतिम लिखित परीक्षा ली जा चुकी है। अब इन पदों के लिए इंटरव्यू की प्रक्रिया बाकी है। ये इंटरव्यू अगले महीने की 7 तारीख से शुरू होने जा रहे हैं।

^जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालय 2009 में वजूद में आए थे। तब से ही इन कार्यालयों में शिक्षा विभाग से डेप्युटेशन पर अधिकारियों को लगाया जा रहा था, लेकिन अब स्थाई और जवाबदेह अफसर यहां लगेंगे।
-जमील कुरैशी, निदेशक, अल्पसंख्यक मामलात विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें