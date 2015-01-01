पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर ने निकाला आदेश:आरटीओ ऑफिस में भी अब आरसी व ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस लिए जा सकेंगे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरियर से भेजा जाना जरूरी नहीं ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर ने निकाला आदेश

आरटीओ डीटीओ ऑफिस में आरसी वह लाइसेंस व्यक्तिगत मिल सकेंगे। ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर रवि जैन ने मंगलवार को एक आदेश जारी कर अफसरों को निर्देशित किया है कि जो भी व्यक्ति लाइसेंस और आरसी लेना चाह रहा हो उसे व्यक्तिगत भी दे दी जाए साथ ही वाहन विक्रेता के यहां भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।

अभी तक लाइसेंस व आरसी व्यक्तिगत नहीं दी जा रही थी। और डाक व कोरियर के माध्यम से भेजे जाने के कारण कहीं का कहीं पहुंच रही थी। गौरतलब है कि तीन माह पहले परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास भी आपत्ति जता चुके थे।

ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर रवि जैन ने स्पष्ट रूप से अफसरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह यादें तत्काल प्रभाव से जारी करें ताकि लोगों को परेशानी ना उठानी पड़े। उन्होंने भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि आरटीओ कार्यालयों में बनने वाली ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व आरसी लोगों को व्यक्तिगत दी जाए।

जो भी व्यक्ति आरसी अथवा लाइसेंस बनवाए वह चाहे तो खुद आरटीओ अथवा डीटीओ आफिस पहुंचकर अपने दस्तावेज प्राप्त कर ले अथवा दूर रहने वाला व्यक्ति आरसी व लाइसेंस डाक अथवा कोरियर से मंगवा ले लेकिन आरटीओ व डीटीओ कार्यालय में अफसर मनमानी कर रहे थे।

