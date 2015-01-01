पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेटर्स के लिए खुशखबरी:दिसंबर में कोल्विन शील्ड की प्लानिंग कर रहा आरसीए, सरकारी परमिशन नहीं मिली तो सीधे कैंप भी लगा सकती है

  • कोल्विन शील्ड और अंडर-19 टूर्नामेंट का कराने के लिए लगभग 1.5 से 2 करोड़ रुपए खर्चा आता है

राजस्थान के क्रिकेटर्स के लिए खुशखबरी है। राजस्थान क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (आरसीए) दिसंबर में कोल्विन शील्ड कराने की प्लानिंग कर रहा है। इसका फॉरमेट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। किस-किस जिले में मैचों का आयोजन होगा, इसको लेकर भी चर्चा हो चुकी है।

अगर सब कुछ ठीक रहा और सरकारी अड़चन नहीं आई तो राजस्थान के सीनियर क्रिकेटर्स की यह प्रतियोगिता दिसंबर में आयोजित की जाएगी। यह जानकारी आरसीए के उपाध्यक्ष अमीन पठान ने दी। उन्होंने कहा, ‘हम चाहते हैं कि कोल्विन शील्ड का आयोजन हो। इसके बाद चैलेंजर हो और बीसीसीसीआई के जनवरी में शुरू होने वाले टूर्नामेंट से पहले राजस्थान की सीनियर टीम सलेक्ट हो जाए।’

आरसीए के सचिव महेंद्र शर्मा से जब इस बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा, ‘कोल्विन शील्ड और अंडर-19 टूर्नामेंट हम कराना चाहते हैं। जिस भी जिले में टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन होगा वहां के कलेक्टर की परमिशन जरूरी होगी। वैसे सरकारी गाइडलाइंस में साफ है कि खेलों के लिए 100 तक लोग इकट्ठा हो सकते हैं। अगर किसी कारण सरकारी परमिशन नहीं मिलती है तो सीधे कैंप लगाने पर भी विचार किया जा सकता है।’
इस सप्ताह बीसीसीआई से मिलेंगे
कोल्विन शील्ड और अंडर-19 टूर्नामेंट का कराने के लिए लगभग 1.5 से 2 करोड़ रुपए खर्चा आता है। आरसीए के पास फंड की कमी है। इस बारे में सचिव ने कहा, ‘इस सप्ताह आरसीए के पदाधिकारी इस बारे में बीसीसीआई से मिल कर चर्चा करेंगे।’

पूर्व सलेक्टर्स को मिल सकती है सीएसी की जिम्मेदारी
सूत्रों के अनुसार, राजस्थान के पूर्व सीनियर सलेक्टर्स को आरसीए की क्रिकेट एडवाइजरी कमेटी में शामिल किया जा सकता है। जूनियर सलेक्शन कमेटी के एक सदस्य को सीनियर में और सीनियर से एक को जूनियर में भेजे जाने की चर्चा है। राजस्थान से खेले और मुंबई में सर्विस कर रहे एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर को सीनियर सलेक्शन कमेटी में शामिल करना लगभग फाइनल हो गया है।

