राजस्थान सहकार भर्ती बोर्ड ने दी राहत:आरसीडीएफ व दुग्ध संघों में 503 पदों पर होगी भर्ती

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • https://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in पर 26 तक आवेदन

राज्य सरकार ने आरसीडीएफ और दुग्ध संघों में 503 पदों पर भर्ती को मंजूरी दे दी है। सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना ने बताया कि राजस्थान सहकार भर्ती बोर्ड के माध्यम से राजस्थान सहकारी डेयरी संघ एवं इससे सम्बन्धित जिला दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघों के 20 विभिन्न श्रेणियों में 503 पदों के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।

पात्र अभ्यर्थी 26 फरवरी तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। 503 पदों में महाप्रबन्धक के 4, उपप्रबन्धक के 27, सहायक प्रबन्धक के 96, सहायक लेखा अधिकारी का 1, सहायक डेयरी केमिस्ट के 10, बॉयलर ऑपरेटर (1) के 9, बॉयलर ऑपरेटर (II) के 22, कनिष्ठ अभियंता का 1, प्रयोगशाला सहायक के 46 डेयरी तकनीशियन के 31, इलेक्ट्रिशियन के 23 पदो के अलावा कनिष्ठ लेखाकार/स्टोर सुपरवाइजर के 48, ऑपरेटर (2) के 77, पशुधन पर्यवेक्षक के 7, रेफ्रिजरेशन ऑपरेटर के 20, फिटर के 15, वेल्डर के 6, हेल्पर के 27, डेयरी पर्यवेक्षक (3) के 13 एवं डेयरी पर्यवेक्षक के 20 पद होंगे।

इन पदों पर भर्ती राजस्थान सहकारी भर्ती बोर्ड, जयपुर के माध्यम से की जाएगी। अभ्यर्थी https://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in पर अधिक जानकारी ले सकते हैं। आवेदन के लिए 29 जनवरी से 26 फरवरी तक बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर लिंक उपलब्ध रहेगी। वेबसाइट पर देय निर्धारित तिथि एवं समयावधि में इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी को आवेदन करना होगा।

