रिकॉर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन:रीट के लिए रिकाॅर्ड 13.80 लाख रजिस्ट्रेशन, परीक्षा 25 अप्रैल को

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वाले 8 तक कर सकेंगे आवेदन

शिक्षक बनने के लिए इस बार जोरदार मुकाबला होगा। राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से आयोजित हो रही रीट के लिए रिकॉर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए हैं। अंतिम तिथि 4 फरवरी शाम तक 13.80 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिया था। रात 12 बजे तक संख्या बढ़ सकती है। जिन्होंने रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिया है, अब वे 8 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा 25 अप्रैल को होगी। परिणाम के बाद तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के 31 हजार पदों पर भर्ती होगी।

अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या के लिहाज से देखे तो यह परीक्षा कांस्टेबल भर्ती-2020 के बाद दूसरी बड़ी परीक्षा है। कांस्टेबल भर्ती में 16 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। कोरोनाकाल में बोर्ड के लिए इतने बड़ी संख्या में अभ्यर्थियों की परीक्षा कराना बड़ी चुनौती साबित होगा। रीट का आयोजन 25 अप्रैल को होगा। इसके परिणाम के बाद प्रदेश में तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के 31 हजार पदों पर भर्ती की जाएगी।

आवेदकों की संख्या बढ़ने का यह है प्रमुख कारण
शिक्षक बनने के लिए रीट का पात्रता जरुरी है। वर्तमान में 3,19,067 अभ्यर्थियों के पास ही रीट की पात्रता है। इनमें से 64828 अभ्यर्थियों की शिक्षक पात्रता रीट के ठीक पहले 10 अप्रैल को समाप्त हो जाएगी। बचे हुए रीट प्रमाण पत्रों की पात्रता 30 जुलाई को समाप्त हो जाएगी। यानी 30 जुलाई के बाद प्रदेश में पहले से रीट की पात्रता रखने वाला एक भी अभ्यर्थी नहीं रहेगा। इस कारण सभी बीएसटीसी और बीएड डिग्रीधारियों के लिए शिक्षक बनने के लिए जरुरी है कि वे नए सिरे से रीट की पात्रता ले। इस कारण सभी ने आवेदन कर दिया।
पिछली शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षाओं में कितने परीक्षार्थी हुई थे शामिल
वर्ष - कुल परीक्षार्थी
2011 - 608576
2012 - 525546
2015 - 875772
2017 - 979768
2021 - 13.80 लाख
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के बाद सर्वाधिक आवेदन
कांस्टेबल भर्ती 202016 लाख
पटवारी भर्ती 202013.49 लाख
एलडीसी भर्ती 201813.50 लाख
कांस्टेबल भर्ती 201813 लाख
पटवारी भर्ती 20158 लाख

  • रीट के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 8 फरवरी है। इसके बाद परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या के हिसाब से परीक्षा केंद्र तय होंगे। - अरविंद सेंगवा, सचिव, राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड
