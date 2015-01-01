पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोर्ट की कार्यवाही:पॉक्सो केस में मजिस्ट्रेट अभिभावकों की मौजूदगी में दर्ज करें बयान

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत दर्ज केसों में मजिस्ट्रेट एक्ट की धारा 26 के तहत अभिभावकों की मौजूदगी में पीड़िताओं के बयान दर्ज करने के लिए बाध्य है। साथ ही अदालत ने बारां में हुए दुष्कर्म मामले में पीड़िताओें के बयान 164 के तहत पुन: दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है।

जस्टिस एसपी शर्मा ने यह निर्देश पीड़िताओं के पिता की याचिका पर दिया। अदालत ने कहा कि जांच अधिकारी को बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए कोर्ट में प्रार्थना पत्र दायर करने का अधिकार है, ऐसे में मजिस्ट्रेट को बयान दर्ज करने होंगे। वहीं अदालत ने मामले में जांच अधिकारी की ओर से बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए दायर किए प्रार्थना पत्र को खारिज करने वाला आदेश भी रद्द कर दिया।

अधिवक्ता अनुराग कलावटिया ने बताया कि पीड़िताओं के पिता ने याचिकाओं में कहा था कि मजिस्ट्रेट ने पूर्व में पीड़िताओं के बयान पॉक्सो कानून की अनदेखी करते हुए अभिभावकों की गैर मौजूदगी में दर्ज किए थे। लेकिन जब जांच अधिकारी ने पीड़िताओं के बयान दुबारा दर्ज करने के लिए निचली कोर्ट में प्रार्थना पत्र लगाया तो कोर्ट ने उसे खारिज कर दिया। इसलिए एक्ट के अनुसार पीड़िताओं के बयान पुन: दर्ज किए जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें