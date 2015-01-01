पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भर्ती परीक्षा निरस्त:पुलिस दूरसंचार में 233 पदों पर भर्ती 4 साल बाद निरस्त, 10 दिन के भीतर भाजपा सरकार में निकली दूसरी भर्ती रद्द

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 हजार अभ्यर्थियों काे फीस के एक करोड़ रु. लौटाएगी सरकार
  • भाजपा राज में 2018 में निकाली गई इस भर्ती की परीक्षा 27 दिसंबर को प्रस्तावित थी

गहलोत सरकार ने 10 दिन के भीतर पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार के कार्यकाल में घोषित दूसरी भर्ती निरस्त कर दी है। पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से 4 साल पहले दूरसंचार विभाग में 233 पदाें के लिए निकाली गई भर्ती काे गुरुवार को रद्द कर दिया गया। इसके लिए करीब दस हजार अभ्यर्थियाें ने आवेदन किया था और फीस के तौर पर इनसे एक कराेड़ रुपए की फीस वसूली गई थी। इसे लाैटाने की तैयारी है।

भाजपा सरकार ने 3 नवंबर 2016 काे पुलिस दूरसंचार में इंस्पेक्टर दूरसंचार, सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रवर्तन, सब इंस्पेक्टर तकनीकी, एएसअाई तकनीकी, एएसआई साइफर, एएसआई फिटर के 233 पदाें पर भर्ती निकाली थी। इस भर्ती को कॉमन काडर से कराने की मांग को लेकर कुछ अभ्यर्थी काेर्ट चले गए थे।

अब सरकार ने भर्तियाें काे काॅमन काडर से कराने का निर्णय लेते 28 जुलाई काे इसे निरस्त करने की मंजूरी दे दी। पुलिस मुख्यालय ने आदेश अब जारी किए हैं। इससे पहले 13 नवंबर को भी 1736 पदों के लिए होने वाली फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती परीक्षा-2018 निरस्त कर दी गई थी।

भाजपा राज में 2018 में निकाली गई इस भर्ती की परीक्षा 27 दिसंबर को प्रस्तावित थी। इसमें करीब 20 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती के नियमों में बदलाव के कारण इसे निरस्त किया गया।

10 हजार अभ्यर्थियों काे फीस के एक करोड़ रु. लौटाएगी सरकार

Q.अभ्यर्थियों को फीस किस तरह लौटाई जाएगी?
पुलिस दूरसंचार विभाग ने आवेदन के समय अभ्यर्थियों से फीस भी ऑनलाइन ली थी। अब फीस लौटाने का काम भी ऑनलाइन हाेगा। हालांकि, विभाग ने अभी यह तय नहीं किया है कि फीस लौटाने का प्रोसेस क्या रहेगा, लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि अभ्यर्थियाें से पहले उनका बैंक अकाउंट नंबर लिया जाएगा। वेरिफिकेशन के बाद रिफंड सीधे उनके खाते में किया जाएगा।

Q.नई भर्ती में पुराने अभ्यर्थियों को माैका मिलेगा?
इस बारे में पुलिस अधिकारी अभी कुछ नहीं कह रहे। हालांकि, प्रदेश में पहले से यह नियम बना हुआ है कि किसी विभाग में आखिरी भर्ती निकलने के समय से अधिकतम उम्र की गणना हाेती है, लेकिन तीन साल से ज्यादा समय हाेने पर अधिकतम छूट तीन साल की ही मिलती है। पहले फाॅर्म भर चुके अभ्यर्थी ओवरएज हो गए और फॉर्म भरने के इच्छुक हैं तो भर सकते हैं।

कॉमन काडर बनाकर फिर करेंगे भर्तियां
^2016 में विभिन्न पदों के लिए निकाली गई 233 पदों की भर्तियों को राज्य सरकार के आदेश पर निरस्त कर दिया गया है। कॉमन काडर बनाया जाएगा -सुनील दत्त, एडीजी पुलिस दूरसंचार

