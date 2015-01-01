पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

337 नए पदों के सृजन को मंजूरी:संस्कृत शिक्षा, टीएडी एवं नगरीय विकास विभाग तथा विभिन्न न्यायालयों के लिए होगी भर्ती

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग में 308 शैक्षणिक पदों के सृजन के प्रस्ताव भी मंजूर

मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत ने संस्कृत शिक्षा, टीएडी एवं नगरीय विकास विभाग तथा विभिन्न न्यायालयों के लिए 337 नए पदों के सृजन को मंजूरी दी है। साथ ही सुनियोजित नगरीय विकास के लिए सहायक नगर नियोजक के 46 पदों पर भर्ती की भी स्वीकृति दी है। इनमें संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग में 308 नए शैक्षणिक पदों के सृजन के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है।

इनमें प्राचार्य के 48, प्रधानाध्यापक के 10, व्याख्याता के 184 तथा तृतीय श्रेणी अध्यापक के 66 पद शामिल हैं। इन पदों के सृजन से संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग में क्रमोन्नत तथा नए खोले गए विद्यालयों में आवश्यकता के अनुरूप शिक्षक उपलब्ध हो सकेंगे। साथ ही प्रदेश में संस्कृत शिक्षा को प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा।
एटीपी के 46 रिक्त पदों पर भी होगी सीधी भर्ती

नगर नियोजन विभाग, विभिन्न प्राधिकरणों, न्यासों एवं अन्य स्वायत्तशासी संस्थाओं में सहायक नगर नियोजक तथा सहायक नगर नियोजक (पीआर) के 46 रिक्त पदों पर सीधी भर्ती करने की सहमति दी है। मुख्यमंत्री ने इन पदों पर राजस्थान लोकसेवा आयोग से नियमित चयनित अथवा पदोन्नत अभ्यर्थी उपलब्ध होने तक अर्जेन्ट टेम्पररी आधार पर अस्थाई नियुक्ति किए जाने की भी मंजूरी दी है।

टीएडी में कॉलेज छात्रावास अधीक्षक के चार नए पद
जनजाति क्षेत्रीय विकास विभाग में कॉलेज छात्रावास अधीक्षक के चार नवीन पदों के सृजन की स्वीकृति दी है। सराड़ा, सलूम्बर, खैरवाड़ा व आबूरोड़ में नवनिर्मित कॉलेज छात्रावासों के लिए ये पद मंजूर किए हैं। गहलोत ने इन छात्रावासों के संचालन के लिए रसोईए, चौकीदार, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कार्मिक तथा साफ-सफाई के लिए जॉब बेसिस पर आउटसोर्सिंग सेवाएं लेने पर भी सहमति दी है।

नवसृजित 8 न्यायालयों के लिए 25 पद
सीएम ने नवसृजित 8 न्यायालयों में विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक, अपर लोक अभियोजक, शीघ्र लिपिक, क्लर्क ग्रेड द्वितीय तथा चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी के कुल 25 पदों के सृजन पर सहमति दी है।

