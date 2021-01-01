पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:धोखाधड़ी करने वाली 10 गृह निर्माण सहकारी समितियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन निरस्त

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
आमजन से धाेखाधड़ी करने वाली गृह निर्माण सहकारी समितियाें पर कार्रवाई करते हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर दिए गए।
  • इन साेसायटियाें में अनियमितताएं मिली, ऑडिट का रिकार्ड तक जमा नहीं करवाया, इनसे पट्टे लेने वाले सतर्क रहे

आमजन से धाेखाधड़ी करने वाली और अनियमितताओं के चलते सहकारिता रजिस्ट्रार विभाग ने राजधानी की 10 गृह निर्माण सहकारी समितियाें पर कार्रवाई करते हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर दिए। रजिस्ट्रार सहकारिता मुक्तानन्द अग्रवाल ने बताया कि प्रमुख शासन सचिव कुंजीलाल मीणा ने इन समितियों ने ऑडिट नही कराने, रिकॉर्ड उपलब्ध नही कराने और आमजन के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने वाली साेसायटियाें काे चिह्नित करने कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

आमजन अब इन सोसायटी से पट्टा लेने से पूर्व उप रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समितियां के कार्यालय से जानकारी जरूरी लें। इसके अलावा बेकडेट पट्टों के जगह वर्तमान दिनांक, जिसका आप पट्टा ले रहे अंकित होनी चाहिए। भुगतान की राशि चैक के जरिए देनी चाहिए।
ऐसे धाेखाधड़ी कर रही थी साेसायटियां
रजिस्स्ट्रार ने बताया कि कुछ व्यक्ति ऐसे साेसायटियाें के मिलते जुलते नामों से भी अवैध भूमि व भूखण्ड़ाें की खरीद फरोख्त कर रहे थे, इनका अस्तित्व ही नहीं है। इनके नाम से जारी पट्टे केवल जालसाजी व धोखाधड़ी है, ऎसे पट्टे आपको स्वामित्व प्रदान नही करते है।
इन साेसायटियाें के पंजियन रद्द

  • किशनगढ़- रेनवाल आदर्श गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • बनेठी गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • जमवारामगढ़ नवभारत गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • सिरसली गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • लखेर गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • देवदानी गृह.नि.स.स.लि.
  • अचरोल गृह.नि.स.स.लि.
  • गोविन्दगढ़ गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • बोबाडी गृह नि.स.स.लि.
  • रूपवास मॉडल गृह नि.स.स.लि.
