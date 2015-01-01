पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सत्ता की हनक में विधायक:चेकिंग कर रही पुलिस से उलझे कागजी- नाका हटाओ, नहीं तो मैं सीएम से कहूंगा

जयपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माननीय मास्क प्लीज
  • विधायक अमीन का वीडियो वायरल
  • चेकिंग के दाैरान कागजी ने नाका हटाने की बात कही थी

मामला जयपुर के जालूपुरा में पुलिस की नाकाबंदी का है। यहां शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 1:30 बजे तक नाकाबंदी की गई थी। इसमें पुलिस का भारी जाब्ता तैनात था जो आने-जाने वाले लोगों के वाहनों के कागज, हैलमेट और मास्क चैक कर रहे थे।

इस पर कुछ लोग इसकी शिकायत लेकर विधायक अमीन कागजी के सरकारी आवास पर चले गए। कागजी उनके साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और पुलिस कर्मियों से उलझ पड़े। वीडियो में कागजी कह रहे हैं कि मैं सीधे मुख्यमंत्री और कमिश्नर से बात कर लूंगा। ऐसे नहीं चलने दूंगा, लाेगों को परेशान कर रखा है। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कागजी जब पुलिस कर्मियों से बातचीत कर रहे हैं तब उन्होंने खुद भी मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था।

^पुलिसकर्मियों से विवाद मास्क को लेकर नहीं था। मैंने पुलिस वालों से सिर्फ इतना बोला कि यदि उन्हें लोगों का चालान करना है तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस को वहां होना चाहिए, थाना पुलिस चालान कैसे कर सकती है।
-अमीन कागजी

सब इंस्पेक्टर कमलेश ने कहा- चेकिंग के दाैरान कागजी ने नाका हटाने की बात कही थी। हमने बताया कि उच्चाधिकारियाें के निर्देश पर ही चेकिंग के लिए नाका लगा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें