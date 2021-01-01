पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत करेंगे बड़े निवेशकों से बात:रिफाइनरी के पास पेट्रोकेमिकल निवेश क्षेत्र बनाएगा रीको

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • बड़ी मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियां करेगी निवेश

प्रदेेश के बाड़मेर में बनाई जा रही रिफाइनरी के पास रीको 243 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर पेट्रोलियम, केमिकल, पेट्रोकेमिकल निवेश क्षेत्र (पीसीपीआईआर) बनाएगा। यहां पर बड़ी मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियों को निवेश का ऑफर दिया जा रहा है। इस क्षेत्र में लगने वाली यूनिट्स को रिफाइनरी व पेट्रोकेमिकल कॉम्प्लेक्स के पॉलीएथिलीन, पोलिप्रोपीन सहित अन्य उत्पादन आसानी से मिल सकेंगे।

यहां पर निवेश करने विकास की संभावनाओं को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत बुधवार को विदेश की शेल, एक्सॉनमोबिल, मित्सुबिशी कॉर्पोरेशन, वेकर पॉलिमर, पेट्रो चाइना और भारतीय कंपनियों रिलायंस, वेदांता, एसआरएफ सहित अन्य कंपनियों के प्रतिनिधियों से वेबिनार में विचार विमर्श करेंगे। प्रदेश मेंं एचपीसीएल और राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से बाड़मेर में विकसित की जा रही एचपीसीएल राजस्थान रिफाइनरी और पेट्रोकेमिकल कॉम्प्लेक्स का काम चल रहा है।

सरकार ने औद्योगिक नीति में पेट्रोलियम, केमिकल और पेट्रोकेमिकल को थ्रस्ट एरिया (विशेष प्राथमिकता) में शामिल किया है। प्लांट और मशीनरी पर 25 प्रतिशत तक पूंजी निवेश सब्सिडी (अधिकतम 50 लाख रुपए ) और पांच साल तक 5 फीसदी (हर साल 25 लाख) तक हो सकती है। यहां पर 100 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक और 200 से अधिक व्यक्तियों को रोजगार देने वाले निवेश प्रस्ताव कस्टमाइज पैकेज के लिए भी आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

16 नए इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में मिलेगी फैक्ट्री की जमीन

प्रदेश में 16 इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया में उद्योगपतियों को फैक्ट्री की जमीन मिलेगी। इसमें से 11 नए और 5 एक्सटेंशन इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया है। इनमें करीब 2 हजार भूखंडों का बुधवार से ई-आॅक्शन व आवंटन प्रक्रिया शुरु होगी।
यह है नए इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया व एक्सटेंशन

मऊ (सीकर), कालड़ावास (उदयपुर), गुड़ी फतेहपुर (कोटा), किशनगढ़ फेज -6 (अजमेर), खोड़ा, उखालिया, तिनवारी, बाप, बाग्गड़, उनियारा (टोंक), मासलपुर, बगरू छितरोली, गजनेर, शिव, पातिकिया, विश्नोड़ा।
हर उपखंड में बनेंगे इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया

मुख्यमंत्री ने हर उपखंड में इण्डस्ट्रियल एरिया बनाने के निर्देश दिए है। प्रदेश में वर्तमान में 349 औद्योगिक क्षेत्र है। औद्योगिक निवेश व रोजगार को बढ़ावा देने लिए अलवर, चूरू, सीकर, जालोर, टोंक, बूंदी, भरतपुर, बांसवाड़ा व उदयपुर जिलों में नए इंडस्ट्रीज एरिया बनाए जाने थे।

