  • जयपुर-दिल्ली की राउंड ट्रिप में 86 यात्री मिलते हैं तो होगी 30 हजार रुपए की आय

अब वह दिन दूर नहीं, जब दिल्ली के बीकानेर हाउस से भी रोडवेज की बसों का संचालन होगा। इसके लिए रोडवेज करीब 84 करोड़ की लागत से 48 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों की खरीद कर रहा है। बस की ट्रायल हो चुकी है। रोडवेज और कंपनी के बीच हुए एग्रीमेंट के तहत बसें नए साल में अप्रैल से संचालित होगी। एक बार बस चार्ज होने पर 250 किमी का सफर तय करगी।

दिल्ली मार्ग पर बीच में एक जगह चार्जिंग पाॅइंट बनाया जाएगा, जहां बसों की बैट्री चेंज की जाएगी। एक घंटे में इलेक्ट्रिक बस 80 किमी का सफर तय करेगी। बसें पॉल्यूशन फ्री होगी। कॉमर्शियल डीजल वाहनों पर रोक की वजह से अभी रोडवेज बसें यात्रियों को धौला कुंआ, इफ्को चौक और गुरुग्राम तक ही छोड़ रही है। इन्हीं जगह से यात्रियों को ले रही है।

60 में से 26 हजार कंपनी को देंगे, बिजली खर्च 4500
जयपुर-दिल्ली मार्ग पर बसों का संचालन होता है तो 43 सीटर बस में एक तरफ की आय 30 हजार रुपए की आय होती है। राउंड ट्रिप में करीब 60 हजार रुपए बनते हैं। 44.70 रुपए प्रति किमी के हिसाब 600 किमी के 26 हजार रुपए कंपनी को भुगतान किया जाएगा। 4,500 रुपए बिजली खर्च होगी। कुल मिलाकर राउंड ट्रिप में 86 यात्री मिलते हैं तो रोडवेज को 30 हजार रुपए की बचत होगी। इसमें ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर भी शामिल हैं।

महिलाओं के लिए होगा पैनिक बटन
बसों में लगे कैमरे यात्रियों पर नजर रखेंगे। सीट के पीछे पैनिक बटन होगा। महिला यात्री छेडछाड़ होने पर इसे यूज कर सकेंगी। पैनिक बटन को रोडवेज मुख्यालय पर बने कंट्रोल रूप से जोड़ा जाएगा। सीट वोल्वो बसों से भी ज्यादा आरामदायक होगी। हर बस में इमरजेंसी विंडो होगी। विंडो पर हैमर लगे होंगे। आपातकाल में यात्री इन्हें तोड़कर बाहर निकल सकते हैं।

