पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:तीन मृतक आश्रितों काे 5-5 लाख रुपए, 1252 काे रेगुलर पे-स्केल का केंद्र से आग्रह करेगी सरकार

जयपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति द्वारा प्रस्तावित आंदाेलन के मद्देनजर गुरुवार को कैबिनेट सब कमेटी की बैठक सचिवालय में हुई
  • मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति की बैठक में निर्णय, उधर, गुर्जर नेताओं ने वार्ता का प्रस्ताव फिर ठुकराया

गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति द्वारा प्रस्तावित आंदाेलन के मद्देनजर गुरुवार को कैबिनेट सब कमेटी की बैठक सचिवालय में हुई। बैठक में राज्य सरकार द्वारा गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति की 3 प्रमुख मांगों पर सकारात्मक फैसला लिया गया है। बैठक में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा, युवा मामले एवं खेल राज्य मंत्री अशोक चांदना, एसीएस गृह अभय कुमाऱ, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की सचिव गायत्री ए. राठौड, कार्मिक विभाग सहित कई विभागाें के अफसर माैजूद रहे।

बैठक में हुए गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन से जुड़े ये 3 फैसले

पहला फैसला : आंदाेलन के बाद मरने वालों को 5 लाख की सहायता गुर्जर आंदाेलन के दौरान घायल हुए व्यक्तियों में से कैलाश गुर्जर, मानसिंह गुर्जर एवं बद्री गुर्जर की कुछ वर्षों बाद में मृत्यु हो गई थी। बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय के अनुसार इनके परिवार को सामाजिक स्तर पर सहायता जुटाकर युवा एवं खेल मामलात राज्य मंत्री अशोक चांदना द्वारा 5 लाख रुपए प्रत्येक परिवार को सहायता के रूप में दिए जाएंगे।
दूसरा फैसला: 1252 काे रेगुलर पे स्केल
दूसरे बिंदु पर लिए गए निर्णय के अनुसार अति पिछड़ा वर्ग के जिन 1252 अभ्यर्थियों का परिवीक्षाकाल पूर्ण हो चुका है, उन सभी अभ्यर्थियों को राज्य सरकार द्वारा परिवीक्षावधि पूर्ण होने पर रेगुलर पे स्केल दी जाएगी।
तीसरा फैसला : एमबीसी आरक्षण 9वीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए केंद्र काे लिखेगी राज्य सरकार राज्य सरकार (कार्मिक विभाग) द्वारा अति पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षण से संबंधित प्रावधान को नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए पूर्व में भारत सरकार को 22 फरवरी 2019 एवं 21 अक्टूबर 2020 को लिखा जा चुका है। अब दाेबारा राज्य सरकार इस मामले में केंद्र काे लिखेगी कि एमबीसी आरक्षण प्रावधान को नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए तत्काल कार्यवाही हाे।

एक नवंबर को पीलूपुरा पहुंचने का किया आह्वान

प्रस्तावित गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर गुरुवार को गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति सदस्यों ने गुर्जर नेता भूरा भगत के नेतृत्व में तहसील इलाके के गुर्जर बाहुल्य गांवों का दौरा कर लोगों से एक नवंबर को पीलूपुरा-कारबारी स्मारक स्थल पर पहुंचने का आह्वान किया।

चेतावनी को देखते हुए सरकार ने गुर्जर नेताओं से वार्ता के लिए उच्चाधिकारियों की जयपुर में एक कमेटी बनाकर गुरुवार शाम सचिवालय में समय भी रखा, लेकिन गुर्जर नेताओं ने जयपुर जाने से इंकार कर दिया। उनका कहना रहा कि जो लाना है, वह यहीं लेकर आओ। सरकार से वार्ता का प्रस्ताव लेकर गुरुवार को एक बार फिर से करौली कलेक्टर भी हिण्डाैन स्थित कर्नल बैंसला के घर पहुंचे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें