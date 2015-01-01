पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एप्रोच का खेल:आरयूएचएस में 500 की जगह 250 स्टाफ ही, नतीजा : मरीजों को परेशानी, इलाज में देरी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • डयूटी लगते ही स्टाफ जुगाड़ में लग जाता है
  • 3 दिन पहले जारी 51 की लिस्ट में से 5 ने ही जाइन किया

(संदीप शर्मा). कोरोनाकाल में एक ओर जहां आरयूएचएस और एसएमएस में न केवल एप्रोच वालों काे हर वीआईपी ट्रीटमेंट मिल रहा है वहीं अब डयूटी में भी एप्रोच का “सांप” घुस गया है। आरयूएचएस में जिन नर्सिंग स्टाफ की डयूटी लगाई जाती है, उसमें से अधिकांश अपनी एप्रोच से डयूटी हटवा लेते हैं और उसके बाद फिर एक नई लिस्ट जारी होती है। पिछले तीन महीनेे से यह सिस्टम चल ही रहा है लेकिन स्टाफ की पूर्ति नहीं हा़े पा रही है।

इस सिस्टम में यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि जिन स्टाफ की जरा भी एप्रोच है, वे एसएमएस या अन्य अस्पतालों में “आराम” की डयूटी कर रहे हैं और सेवा करने वाले दो से तीन बार आरयूएचएस व अन्य कोविड सेंटर्स में डयूटी दे चुके हैं। इस बिगड़े हुए सिस्टम से आरयूएचएस के मरीजों काे सह इलाज भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है और केयर भी नहीं हा़े रही है।
तीन महीने में 5 बार लिस्ट निकल चुकी है, हर बार 80% स्टाफ ड्‌यूटी बदलवा लेता है
आरयूएचएस में डयूटी लगाने को लेकर पिछले तीन महीने में पांच बार लिस्ट निकल चुकी है लेकिन हर बार 80 फीसदी स्टाफ डयूटी चेंज करा लेता है। नवम्बर माह में ही पहले 51 नर्सिंग स्टाफ की लिस्ट निकाली गई। इनमें से 18 लोगों ने ही ज्वाइन किया। दो दिन पहले 31 नर्सिंग स्टाफ की डयूटी आरयूएचएस में लगाई गई।

लेकिन इनमें से महज चार जनों ने ज्वाइन किया है और अब सभी कैंसिल कराने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। इससे पहले सितम्बर और अक्टूबर माह में भी डयूटी लगाई गई लेकिन 20 से 30 प्रतिशत स्टाफ के ही ज्वाइन करने से नई लिस्ट जारी करनी पड़ती है। अब वाल यह है कि यदि यही सिस्टम चलता रहा तो आने वाले दिनों में यहां स्टाफ की कमी होना तय है।
कई छह महीने से काम कर रहे
यूं तो यहां स्टाफ के लिए नियम बनाए हुए हैं। यदि कोई स्टाफ लंबे समय से काम रहा है तो उसकी जगह अन्य को लगाया जाएगा। लेकिन सब इसके उलट हो रहा है और काफी स्टाफ तो छह महीने से लगातार काम कर रहा है। अब जबकि यह स्टाफ लंबे समय से काम कर रहा है तो कुछ दिन चेंज की आवश्यकता बता रहा है।

मरीजों को नहीं मिल रहा इलाज
आरयूएचएस में 12000 मरीज हैं और इनके लिए 500 नर्सिंग स्टाफ चाहिए। अभी केवल 250 स्टाफ ही है। ऐसे में जांच व अन्य कोरोना सम्बन्धी सभी काम नहीं हो पा रह हैं। ऐसे में रात को कभी किसी मरीज की तबीयत खराब होती है तो परिजन नर्सिंग स्टाफ के लिए परेशान होते रहते हैैं।

^ हमारे पास स्टाफ की काफी कमी है। 500 की तुलना में महज 250 स्टाफ है और इसकी वजह से काफी परेशानी भी हो रही है। अभी करीब 1200 मरीज भर्ती हैं और आने वाले दिनों में इनकी संख्या और भी बढ़ सकती है। इसलिए स्टाफ की जरूरत है। -डॉ. अजीत सिंह, कोविड इंचार्ज, आरयूएचएस।

