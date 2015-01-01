पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदिरा रसाेई का शिलान्यास:आरयूएचएस के मरीजाें काे मिलेगा 8 रुपए में खाना

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े काेविड सेंटर आरयूएचएस के मरीजाें और उनके परिजनाें काे अब नगर निगम की इन्द्रा रसाेई का खाना 8 रुपए प्रति प्लेट में मिल सकेगा। इसके लिए ग्रेटर निगम महापाैर सौम्या गुर्जर ने शनिवार काे हाॅस्पिटल परिसर के निकट इन्द्रा रसाेई का शिलान्यास किया है। जल्द ही इन्द्रा रसाेई का निर्माण हाे जाएगा। इसके बाद मरीजाें व उनके परिजनाें काे खाना उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

इसके लिए निगम के अधिकारियाें ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। दरअसल शहर में नगर निगम ने सरकार की घोषणा के बाद ग्रेटर नगर निगम में मुहाना मंडी, थड़ी मार्केट रैन बसेरा, वीकेआई इंडस्ट्रीज एरिया, लालकोठी, एसएमएस हाॅस्पिटल के पास, जेकेलोन हॉस्पिटल के पास, महिला चिकित्सालय के पास, जगतपुरा व कालवाड़ रोड़ और हेरिटेज निगम में अंबड़कर भवन, भट्‌टा बस्ती 17 नंबर सामुदायिक केंद्र, राजामल तालाब सामुदायिक केंद्र, सिंधी कैंप बस स्टैंड, जनाना हॉस्पिटल, गणगौरी हॉस्पिटल, रैन बसेरा बड़ाेदिया बस्ती, सामुदायिक केन्द्र वार्ड नंबर 78 व सामुदायिक केंद्र सुशीलपुरा में इन्द्रा रसोई शुरू की थी।

