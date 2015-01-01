पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेयजल सप्लाई स्कीम:55 लीटर प्रति व्यक्ति की दर से बनेगी ग्रामीण पेयजल स्कीम व प्रोजेक्ट, 20% बढ़ेगी लागत

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में अब पेयजल सप्लाई स्कीम व प्रोजेक्ट को 55 लीटर प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से डिजाइन किया जाएगा। ताकि ग्रामीण व छोटे कस्बों में लोगों को पर्याप्त पानी मिल सके। अब तक 40 लीटर प्रति व्यक्ति पेयजल सप्लाई का प्रावधान था। जल जीवन मिशन में केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पेयजल स्कीम के मापदंड बदलने के बाद जलदाय विभाग ने भी ऑन-गोइंग प्रोजेक्ट व स्कीम को रि-डिजाइन करना शुरु कर दिया है।

वहीं प्रति व्यक्ति पानी की सप्लाई का मापदंड बदलने से स्कीम व प्रोजेक्ट की लागत में 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। जलदाय विभाग ने फिलहाल ईसरदा बांध पेयजल सप्लाई प्रोजेक्ट का रिवाइज एस्टीमेट दिया है। इस प्रोजेक्ट की लागत करीब 900 करोड़ रुपए बढ़ी है। बीसलपुर पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े गांवों में भी पेयजल सप्लाई बढ़ाने के लिए ट्यूबवेलों को जोड़ा जा रहा है।

जलदाय विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर सीएम चौहान का कहना है कि हर घर तक नल से पानी पहुंचाने के जल जीवन मिशन के तहत 15 लीटर प्रति व्यक्ति पेयजल सप्लाई बढ़ी है। इसके तहत पेयजल स्कीम व प्रोजेक्ट बनाए जा रहे है। ईसरदा प्रोजेक्ट की बढ़ी हुई लागत के लिए वित्त विभाग को फाइल भेजी हुई है।

ईसरदा पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट पर 4 हजार करोड़ होंगे खर्च
900 करोड़ अतिरिक्त खर्च होने से प्रोजेक्ट पर कुल 4 हजार करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। बांध की भराव क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए हो रहे निर्माण का ठेका ओम मेटल्स कंपनी को दिया है। बांध को फरवरी 2023 तक बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। बांध पर करीब एक हजार करोड़ का खर्चा होगा। बांध का 15 फीसदी काम हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें