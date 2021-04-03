पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब जगन मॉडल पर पायलट की सियासत:सचिन पायलट प्रदेश भर में करेंगे किसान सम्मेलन, कल दौसा से शुरुआत, फील्ड में नए सिरे से समर्थन जुटाने की कवायद

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
  • किसान सम्मेलनों के जरिए पायलट ग्रासरूट कनेक्ट अभियान शुरु कर रहे
  • अब लगातार फील्ड में सक्रिय रहकर कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी सियासत को गर्माएंगे पायलट

कांग्रेस सत्ता और संगठन की मुख्यधारा के नेताओं से मतभेदों के बाद अब पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट किसान सम्मेलनों के जरिए ग्रासरूट स्तर पर जनाधार को रिचार्ज करने में जुट गए हैं। सचिन पायलट कल दौसा में किसान महापंचायत से इसकी शुरुआत करने जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद 9 फरवरी को भरतपुर के बयाना और फिर 17 फरवरी को चाकसू क्षेत्र के कोटखावदा में पायलट की सभा होगी। पायलट इसके बाद प्रदेश के हर हिस्से में किसान सम्मेलन करने की योजना बना रहे हैं।

बताया जाता है कि सचिन पायलट के शुभचिंतकों ने अब उन्हें जयपुर से बाहर निकलकर फील्ड के दौरे करने की सलाह दी है। इसी सलाह के बाद पायलट कैंप ने फेजमैनर में फील्ड का कार्यक्रम तय किया है। इस रणनीति के मुताबिक पहले फेज में पायलट किसान सम्मेलन करेंगे, इसके बाद लोगों की पॉपुलर डिमांड वाले मुद्दों को भी उठाएंगे। पहले फेज में उन जिलों में पायलट के दौरे होंगे जहां उनके समर्थक विधायक ज्यादा हैं। किसान सम्मेलन भी उन्हीं जिलों में रखे गए हैं। दौसा में पायलट समर्थक मुरारीलाल मीणा विधायक हैं, जहां कल से किसान सम्मेलन की शुरुआत हो रही है। पायलट का दूसरा किसान सम्मेलन बयाना में हें जहां उनके समर्थक अमरसिंह जाटव विधायक हैं और चाकसू में वेदप्रकाश सोलंकी विधायक हैं। ये तीनों विधायक बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल थे।

पायलट समर्थक मुरारीलाल मीणा ने कहा, हमने किसान महापंचायत में सब किसान समर्थक नेताओं ​को बुलाया
पायलट समर्थक विधायक मुरारीलाल मीणा ने कहा, ​दौसा की किसान महापंचायत में हमने सभी किसान समर्थक पार्टियों के नेताओं को बुलाया है। सचिन पायलट ने पहले से समय दे दिया है, हमने तीनों कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ यह महापंचायत रखी है, इसका कोई सियासी मकसद नहीं है, इसके आयोजक भी संयुक्त किसान संगठन है। मुरारीलाल मीणा के दावे के बावजूद इसय किसान महापंचायत को राजनीतिक प्रेक्षक सचिन पायलट का शक्ति प्रदर्शन ही मान रहे हैं।

जगन मॉडल के राजस्थान वर्जन पर सियासत करेंगे पायलट, कई दिनों की ब्रेन स्टॉर्मिंग के बाद तैयार हुआ फाॅर्मूला
सचिन पायलट ने अविभाजित आंध्रप्रदेश में अपनाए गए जगनमोहन रेड्डी मॉडल को राजस्थानके हिसाब से मॉडिफाइड करके सियासत में आगे बढ़ने का फैसला किया है। जगन मॉडल के तहत फील्ड में लगातार सक्रिय रहना, सही मौकों पर ताकत दिखाना और विधायकों से लेकर ग्रासरूट स्तर तक अपने समर्थकों को हमेशा एक्टिव और उत्साहित रखना। बताया जाता है कि पिछले कई दिनों से सचिन पायलट ने अपने रणनीतिकारों के साथ इसे लेकर खूब ब्रेन स्टोर्मिंग की है। फिलहाल जगन मॉडल के राजस्थान वर्जन पर पायलट आगे बढेंगे। यह मॉडल कांग्रेस की टेंशन जरूर बढाएगा।

पायलट के लगातार शक्ति प्रदर्शन से गर्माएगी कांग्रेस की सियासत, टकराव बढ़ने के आसार

सचिन पायलट अब लगातार फील्ड के दौरे कर शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेंगे, पायलट के इस प्लान से कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी सियासत जरूर गर्माएगी। कांग्रेस में अशोक गहलोत खेमे के नेता यह मानकर चल रहे थे कि पायलट को सत्ता—संगठन से किनारे करके उन्हें कमजोर कर देंगे। हालिया घटनाओं से यह पर्सेपशन बनाने का प्रयास भी किया गया। मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार और राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों में लगातार देरी को सचिन पायलट खेमे को कमजोर करने की रणनीति से ही जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। सचिन पायलट ने अब फील्ड में निकलने का फैसला करके विरोधी खेमे को खुली चुनौती दे दी है।

राजनीतकि प्रेक्षकों का मानना है कि पायलट की सभाओं और कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलकर शक्ति प्रदर्शन करने से कांग्रेस की आपसी खेमेबंदी तेज होगी। ग्रासरूट पर पायलट समर्थक फिर से सक्रिय होंगे। इतना तय है कि आने वाला समय कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी सियासत के लिहाज से काफी उठापटक वाला रहने वाला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें