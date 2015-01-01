पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:कल से जयपुर, दौसा में सरस का दूध मिलेगा 2 रुपए सस्ता, जयपुर डेयरी ने कम की कीमतें

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक चित्र
  • संशोधित दरें 18 दिसंबर शाम को होने वाली सप्लाई से होगी लागू

कोरोनाकाल में पेट्रोल-डीजल, रसोई गैस के अलावा अन्य खाद्य उत्पादों की बढ़ती कीमतों से झूझ रही जयपुर की जनता के लिए राहत की खबर हैं। जयपुर डेयरी ने दूध के दामों में 2 रुपए प्रतिलीटर की कमी की हैं। इसका लाभ बुधवार शाम को होने वाली दूध की सप्लाई से मिलने लगेगा। सर्दियों में दूध की आवक बढ़ने के चलते डेयरी प्रशासन ने दूध के दामों में कमी की हैं।

जयपुर जिला दुग्ध सहकारी संघ से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दूध की दरें कम करने के बाद अब नीली थैली (टोण्ड दूध) का एक लीटर पैक 44 की बजाय 42 रुपए, जबकि आधा लीटर 22 की जगह 21 रुपए में मिलेगा। इसी तरह गोल्ड दूध का एक लीटर पैक 54 रुपए की बजाय 52 रुपए में, जबकि आधा लीटर पैक 27 की जगह 26 रुपए में मिलेगा।

8.25 लाख लीटर होता है प्रतिदिन सप्लाई
जयपुर डेयरी से रोजाना लगभग 8.25 लाख लीटर दूध की सप्लाई होती हैं। वहीं इन दिनों जयपुर डेयरी में रोजाना औसतन 13 लाख लीटर दूध की आवक हो रही हैं। दूध की अधिक आवक को देखते हुए डेयरी प्रशासन ने दूध की कीमतें कम करने का निर्णय किया हैं।

