विरोध:शिक्षा बचाओ आंदोलन मंच ने किया शिक्षा बजट में कटौती का विरोध

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा बचाओ आंदोलन के प्रदेश संयोजक व राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय शिक्षक संघ (रूक्टा) के प्रांतीय संयुक्त सचिव डॉ. रमेश बैरवा ने कहा कि बजट में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र की गई कटौती से समतामूलक एवं समावेशी शिक्षा का राष्ट्रीय लक्ष्य कमजोर होगा। शिक्षा में नीजि क्षेत्र को बढ़ावा दिए जाने से शिक्षा का व्यावसायीकरण और केन्द्रीयकरण और तेज होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि असल में बजट में भी कोविड 19 की महामारी की आपदा को शिक्षा के बाजारीकरण को बढ़ावा देने के अवसर में तब्दील करने के प्रयास दिख रहे हैं। शिक्षा बजट में कटौती से शिक्षा क्षेत्र से जुड़े छात्र, शिक्षक एवं जागरूक नागरिक जन में विशेष रोष है। शिक्षा बचाओ आंदोलन मंच शिक्षा बजट में इस कटौती का पुरजोर विरोध करता है तथा इस कटौती को तुरन्त वापस लेने की केंद्र सरकार से मांग करता है।

मंच लोकतांत्रिक,वैज्ञानिक,सेक्युलर समावेशी, समतामूलक शिक्षा के संवैधानिक लक्ष्य के लिए बेहद जरूरी सार्वजनिक शिक्षा को कमजोर करने वाली सरकार की हर कोशिश का विरोध तेज करेगा। शिक्षा बजट में कटौती का भी विरोध तेज होगा।

