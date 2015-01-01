पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • School Government, Police Telecom And Pharmacist Recruitment Of 35 Thousand Posts Removed Under BJP Rule, Congress Government Canceled

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेरोजगारों को झटका:भाजपा शासन में निकाली गई 35 हजार पदों की विद्यालय सहायक, पुलिस दूरसंचार और फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार ने की निरस्त

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भर्तियों के लगातार निरस्त होने से बेरोजगारों में आक्रोश है
  • मेडिकल ऑफिसर भर्ती परीक्षा तकनीकी खामियों के चलते चार माह में दो बार निरस्त
  • भर्तियां निरस्त : 2015 में विद्यालय सहायक, 2016 में पुलिस दूरसंचार, 2018 में फार्मासिस्ट की निकली थी भर्तियां

प्रदेश के लाखों बेरोजगार नई भर्तियों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। सरकार नई भर्तियां निकालने की बजाय पहले निकाली जा चुकी भर्तियों को निरस्त करने में लगी है। भाजपा शासन में निकाली गई तीन भर्तियां तो इसी साल निरस्त कर दी गई।

इनमें 5 साल पहले निकाली गई विद्यालय सहायक भर्ती, 2 साल पहले निकाली गई फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती और 4 साल पहले निकाली गई पुलिस दूरसंचार विभाग की भर्ती शामिल है। इसमें विद्यालय सहायक भर्ती में परीक्षा नहीं होनी थी, केवल 12वीं व अनुभव के अंकों के आधार पर ही मेरिट बनाई जानी थी।

फार्मासिस्ट और पुलिस दूरसंचार विभाग की भर्ती में परीक्षा होनी थी। इसके अलावा इस साल जून में निकाली गई 2 हजार पदों की मेडिकल ऑफिसर भर्ती की परीक्षा तो दो बार निरस्त की जा चुकी है। इस भर्ती की परीक्षा पहली बार जुलाई में और दूसरी बार अक्टूबर में तकनीकी खामियों का हवाला देते हुए निरस्त कर दी गई। भर्तियों के लगातार निरस्त होने से बेरोजगारों में आक्रोश है।

विद्यालय सहायक भर्ती : 33000 पद
भाजपा शासन में जुलाई 2015 में निकाली गई विद्यालय सहायक भर्ती निरस्त होने की जानकारी भी इसी साल दी गई। जबकि भर्ती पहले ही 21 नवंबर 2019 को निरस्त की जा चुकी थी और निरस्त करने का पत्र फाइलों में दबा पड़ा था। कैबिनेट मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने इस साल विधानसभा में जानकारी दी थी कि यह भर्ती पहले ही निरस्त हो चुकी है।

इससे पहले अभ्यर्थियों को इस भर्ती के पूरा होने का इंतजार था। विद्यार्थी मित्रों के समायोजन के लिए 33493 पदों के लिए यह भर्ती निकाली गई थी और 12,03,013 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। बोनस अंकों के विवाद को लेकर इस भर्ती का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चल रहा था, लेकिन सरकार ने भर्ती को ही निरस्त कर दिया था।

पुलिस दूरसंचार भर्ती : 233 पद
तीन दिन पहले ही कांग्रेस सरकार ने चार साल पहले पुलिस दूरसंचार के लिए निकाली गई भर्ती को निरस्त कर दिया। इसमें अब कॉमन कैडर बनाकर फिर से भर्ती की जाएगी। भाजपा सरकार के समय 2016 में पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से दूरसंचार विभाग में इंस्पेक्टर दूरसंचार, सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रवर्तन, सब इंस्पेक्टर तकनीकी, एएसआई तकनीकी, फिटर के 233 पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई थी। चार साल बाद भर्ती निरस्त होने से आवेदकों को झटका लगा है। इस भर्ती में सब इंस्पेक्टर के पदों के लिए 2429 और एएसआई के पदों के लिए 3900 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था।

फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती : 1736 पद
दीपावली से ठीक एक दिन पहले दो साल पहले शुरू हुई फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती को अचानक निरस्त कर दिया था। जबकि इस भर्ती के लिए अगले महीने 27 दिसंबर को भर्ती परीक्षा होनी थी। इस भर्ती के लिए करीब 20 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड की ओर से इस भर्ती की प्रक्रिया अगस्त 2018 में 1736 पदों के लिए शुरू हुई थी। अब इस भर्ती के नियम बदलेंगे और पदों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी करके फिर से भर्ती निकाली जाएगी।

मेडिकल ऑफिसर भर्ती: 2000 पद

राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विवि की ओर से चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए की जा रही 2 हजार मेडिकल ऑफिसरों की भर्ती परीक्षा तो चार महीने में ही दो बार निरस्त हो चुकी है। दोनों ही बार एक ही कारण बताया गया कि तकनीकी खामियों को चलते भर्ती निरस्त की गई है। पहली बार 12 जुलाई को और फिर 13 अक्टूबर को हुई इस भर्ती की परीक्षा को निरस्त कर दिया गया। इस परीक्षा के लिए 4500 ने आवेदन किया था।

भर्तियां निरस्त होने से होता है दोहरा नुकसान
भर्तियां निरस्त होने से बेरोजगारों को दोहरा नुकसान होता है। एक तो वे आर्थिक रूप से लुटते हैं। परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए कोचिंग करने और जयपुर में कमरा किराया लेकर रहने से हर महीने हजारों रुपए खर्च करते हैं। इसके अलावा एक ही भर्ती के लिए बार बार तैयारी करने से समय भी बर्बाद होता है और उनकी अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी भी प्रभावित होती है। भर्ती परीक्षा में जितनी देरी होती है, बेरोजगारों पर उतना ही अधिक आर्थिक भार पड़ता है।

सरकार नई भर्तियां निकालने की बजाय पहले निकाली जा चुकी भर्तियों को निरस्त करने में लगी है

फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती दो साल से और पुलिस विभाग की भर्ती चार साल से लंबित थी। अगर भर्ती परीक्षा समय पर आयोजित कर ली जाती तो बेरोजगारों को भर्ती निरस्त होने का झटका नहीं झेलना पड़ता। इसलिए हमारी मांग है कि सरकार तो भी भर्तियां निकाले, एक तय समय में पूरा करे।

-उपेन यादव, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, राजस्थान बेरोजगार एकीकृत महासंघ
^भर्तियां लंबे समय तक लंबित रहने से बेरोजगारों पर आर्थिक भार पड़ता है। अगर भर्तियां तय अवधि में पूरी हो जाए तो सरकार को भी समय पर कार्मिक मिल सकेंगे। इससे जनता के काम तेजी से हो और लोगों को भी परेशानी नहीं हो। विद्यालय सहायक भर्ती प्रक्रिया निरस्त करने की जानकारी तो सरकार ने चार महीने तक छुपाए रखी।

-अशोक सिहाग, संयोजक, राजस्थान विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक संघ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें