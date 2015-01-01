पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुखद समाचार:मूर्तिकार अर्जुन प्रजापति का आज कोरोना से निधन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साल 2010 में पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से नवाजे गए अर्जुन प्रजापति

जाने माने मूर्तिकार अर्जुन प्रजापति (65) का आज जयपुर में कोरोना से निधन हो गया। साल 2010 में पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से नवाजे गए प्रजापति के निधन पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया है। प्रजापति लंबे समय से कोरोना संक्रमण से झूझ रहे थे और आज सुबह सीतापुरा स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में उन्होने अंतिम सांस ली।

मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने ट्विट करते हुए लिखा कि सुप्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार पद्मश्री सहित अनेकों पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित अर्जुन प्रजापति के असामयिक निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। जयपुर, राजस्थान के प्रजापति ने मूर्तिकला को नए आयाम दिये एवं प्रदेश का मान देश-विदेश में बढ़ाया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है, इस कठिन समय में मेरी गहरी संवदेनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं मूर्तिकला जगत के साथ है।

राजस्थान भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने ट्वीट करते हुए उनको श्रद्धांजलि दी और लिखा कि, देश के लोकप्रिय मूर्तिकारों में शुमार एवं 'पद्मश्रीÓ से सम्मानित अर्जुन प्रजापति जी के निधन पर उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि एवं परिजनों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। विनम्रता में अर्जुन जी का कोई सानी नही था और उन्होंने माटीकला को वैश्विक पटल पर लाकर राजस्थान का वैभव बढ़ाया है।

कई जानी-मानी हस्तियों की बनाई है मूर्तियां
अर्जुन प्रजापति क्लोनिंग के महारथी कहे जाते थे। मिट्टी की मूर्ति बनाने के मामले में बेहद निपुण थे। किसी भी व्यक्ति को अपने सामने कुछ देर बैठाकर उसकी मिट्टी के क्ले (मूर्ति) बनाकर देना उन्हे बेहद पसंद था। उन्होंने अमिताभ बच्चन, जगजीत सिंह, लता मंगेशकर, इंदिरा गांधी, बिल क्लिंटन, प्रिंस चाल्र्स, भैरोंसिंह शेखावत, सचिन तेंदुलकर जैसी तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों के लिए मूर्ति को गढ़ा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें