अपराध:प्रताप नगर में बढ़ते अपराध को देखकर पुलिस ने दी दबिश

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रताप नगर स्थित द्वारकापुरी अपार्टमेंट जहां पुलिस ने दबिश दी और यहां से लगभग दो दर्जन संदिग्धों को पकड़ा।
  • स्पेशल टीम ने दो अपार्टमेंट में चलाया सर्च अभियान, दो दर्जन से ज्यादा संदिग्ध हिरासत में

जयपुर में प्रताप नगर थाना पुलिस ने आज तड़के 4 बजे प्रताप नगर के दो अपार्टमेंट में दबिश देकर लगभग दो दर्जन से ज्यादा संदिग्धों को पकड़ा है। पुलिस सूत्रो के मुताबिक ने ये कार्रवाई त्यौहारी सीजन में बढ़ती अपराध की घटनाओं और दो दिन पहले थाना क्षेत्र के एक अपार्टमेंट में हुई चोरी की वारदात को देखते हुए की गई है। पकड़े गए संदिग्ध युवकों से अब पुलिस पूछताछ में जुटी है।

प्रताप नगर थाना अधिकारी पुरूषोत्तम महरिया ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में त्यौहार के सीजन में बढ़ती चोरी की घटनाएं और अन्य अपराधों को रोकने के लिए सर्च अभियान चलाया गया। उन्होने बताया कि सर्च अभियान के तहत आज द्वारकापुरी और गोदावरी अपार्टमेंट में दबिश दी गई। दबिश के बाद अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले लगभग दो दर्जन से ज्यादा संदिग्धों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरास्त में लिया है। हमे सूचना मिली थी कि अपार्टमेंट में कई लोग बिना पुलिस वैरीफिकेशन के कई लोग रह रहे है। इसे देखते हुए 20 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। ये सर्च अभियान सांगानेर एसीपी नेमीचंद खारिया के नेतृत्व में किया गया।

एसडीएम के फ्लैट में चोरी के बाद टूटी पुलिस की नींद
इससे पहले बुधवार को प्रताप नगर थाना इलाके के एक अपार्टमेंट में चोरों ने दो फ्लैटों के ताले तोड़कर नकदी सहित 15 लाख रूपए मूल्य के गहने चुरा लिए थे। ये चोरी सवाई माधोपुर जिले की गंगापुर सिटी के एसडीएम अनिल चौधरी और उनके पास रहने वाले ज्योति के घर हुई थी। जिसके दोनों ने प्रताप नगर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि इसी चोरी घटना के बाद पुलिस की नींद टूटी और क्षेत्र सर्च अभियान चलाया।

