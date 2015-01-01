पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपमहापौर चुनाव:आज के परिणाम देखकर दोनों ही पार्टियां उपमहापौर का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन करवाने की तैयारी में

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
भाजपा ग्रेटर में और कांग्रेस हैरिटेज में ही प्रत्याशी उतारने पर कर रही है विचार।

जयपुर के दोनों नगर निगमों में महापौर के रिजल्ट को देखकर अब दोनों ही पार्टियां उपमहापौर का चुनाव निर्विरोध करवाने की तैयारी कर रही है। कांग्रेस ने तो महापौर का चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद ही नगर निगम ग्रेटर के अपने सभी पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी से मुक्त कर दिया। हालांकि भाजपा ने हैरिटेज के पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी में ही रखे रखा और देर रात तक चर्चा करते रहे कि उपमहापौर के लिए प्रत्याशी उतारे या नहीं। सूत्रों की माने तो भाजपा यहां से प्रत्याशी उतारने पर बुधवार सुबह फैसला कर सकती है।

बाड़ेबंदी से मुक्त होने के बाद ग्रुप फोटो खिचवाते नगर निगम जयपुर ग्रेटर कांग्रेस के पार्षद।
भाजपा में ब्राह्मण को तो कांग्रेस में मुस्लिम को उम्मीदवार बनाने पर विचार
उपमहापौर चुनाव की बात करें तो भाजपा की तरफ से नगर निगम ग्रेटर में जैन या ब्राह्मण पार्षद को उम्मीदवार बनाने पर विचार कर रही है। इसमें सबसे ऊपर नाम फिलहाल जितेन्द्र श्रीमाली का चल रहा है। इसके अलावा पुनीत कर्णावट और दिनेश कावंट के नाम पर भी चर्चा हो रही है। वहीं कांग्रेस की तरफ से नगर निगम हैरिटेज में मुस्लिम पार्षद को उपमहापौर बनाने पर मंथन चल रहा है। मेयर पद नहीं मिलने से पिछले कुछ समय से नाराज चल रहे मुस्लिमों को खुश करने के लिए ये कदम उठाएगी। यहां से सबसे ऊपर नाम असलम फारूखी का चल रहा है। इसके अलावा राबिया बहन गुडएज और उमर दराज के नाम पर भी चर्चा चल रही है।

कांग्रेस ने ग्रेटर के पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी से किया मुक्त
महापौर का चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद कांग्रेस ने ग्रेटर से जीतकर आए अपने सभी पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी से मुक्त कर दिया। होटल शकुन में दोपहर का लंच करने के बाद सभी पार्षदों को उनके घरों पर वापस भेज दिया। इस दौरान बगरू विधायक गंगादेवी, सांगानेर से विधायक प्रत्याशी रहे पुष्पेन्द्र भारद्वाज, मालवीय नगर से अर्चना शर्मा, विद्याधर नगर से सीताराम अग्रवाल और देवेन्द्र सिंह बुटाटी भी मौजूद रहे।

ये रहेगी उपमहापौर की चुनाव प्रक्रिया
उपमहापौर पद के लिए 11 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से नामांकन भरने का सिलसिला शुरू होगा, जो 11 बजे तक चलेगा। इसके बाद सुबह 11.30 बजे नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी और दोपहर 2 बजे तक नाम वापसी का समय रहेगा। जरूरत पड़ने पर उसी दिन दोपहर 2.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक वोटिंग करवाई जाएगी। वोटिंग खत्म होने के तुरंत बाद मतगणना कर परिणाम घोषित किए जाएंगे।

