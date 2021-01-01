पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनावी चुनौती की चिंता:निकाय के रिजल्ट देख चार उपचुनावों की तैयारी में जुटी कांग्रेस; आज प्रदेश प्रभारी माकन मंत्री और पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठकें करके देंगे टास्क

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में 30 जनवरी को प्रदेश कार्याकारिणी की पहली बैठक में मौजूद नेता (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • चार में सें तीन सीटों पर कांग्रेस विधायक थे,इसलिए उपचुनाव जीतना कांग्रेस के लिए हैं प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल'
  • उपचुनाव के नतीजे प्रदेश की भावी सियासत की दशा दिशा तय करेंगे

चार विधायकों के निधन से खाली हुई विधानसभा सीटों के उपचुनाव के कार्यक्रम की अभी घोषणा नहीं हुई है लेकिन कांग्रेस में इन्हें लेकर अभी से सियासी बेचैनी का माहौल दिखने लगा है। चार उपचुनावों वाले क्षेत्रों के शहरी निकायों के चुनावों में जिस तरह के नतीजे आए हैं उनसे भी कांग्रेस के नेताओं को फील्ड संभालने का साफ मैसेज दे दिया है। कांग्रेस ने फील्ड के हालात और नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी से मिली टक्कर के बाद उपचुनावों के लिए अभी से तैयारियों में जुट गई है।

कांग्रेस प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन आज दिन में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा के साथ मंत्रियों और पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ अलग-अलग बैठकें करके उपचुनावों की तैयारियों पर मंथन करेंगे। अजय माकन पहले 11.30 बजे सीएम निवास पर मंत्रियों के साथ बैठकें करके चुनावी व्यूह रचना पर चर्चा करेंगे और मंत्रियों को टास्क देंगे। दोपहर 2 बजे प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में पार्टी पदाधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाई गई है। दोनों बैठकों में उपचुनावों की तैयारियों पर मंथन के साथ फील्ड की जिम्मेदारी भी दी जाएगी।
चार में से तीन सीटों पर कांग्रेस के विधायक थे, इसलिए इन पर वापसी का दबाव

सत्ताधारी पार्टी होने के कारण चारों उपचुनावों में कांग्रेस की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी है। चार में से तीन सीटों पर कांग्रेस के विधायक थे इसलिए पार्टी पर इन तीनों सीटों पर जीतने का दबाव है। इस दबाव का ही असर है कि पार्टी में अभी से बैठकों का दौर शुरू हो गया है। सहाड़ा से कांग्रेस विधायक कैलाश त्रिवेदी, सुजानगढ से मास्टर भंवरलाल, वल्लभगढ़ से ​गजेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत और राजसमंद से बीजेपी विधायक किरण माहेश्वरी के निधन से चारों सीट खाली हुई हैं।

उपचुनावों के नतीजे प्रदेश की सियासत की भावी दशा दिशा तय करेंगे
उपचुनावों के नतीजे प्रदेश की कांग्रेस—बीजेपी की सियासत की भावी दशा और दिशा तय करेंगे। उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस अगर हारती है तो कांग्रेस सरकार और मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत सीधे तौर पर जिम्मेदार होंगे, ऐसेी हालत में सरकार और गहलोत पर सवउल उठेंगे और उनके विरोधियो ंको घेरने का मौका मिलेगा। गहलोत विरोधी सक्रिय होंगे। सचिन पायलट खेमा मुखरता से गहलोत को घेर सकता है। कांग्रेस अगर उपचुनाव जीतती है तेा इसे सरकार और गहलोत की जीत के तौर पर पेश किया जाएगा, ऐसी हालत में गहलोत और मजबूत होकर उभरेंगे। बीजेपी के लिए भी उपचुनाव कांग्रेस जितने ही अहम हैं, अगर बीजेपीजीतती हे तो प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया और संघनिष्ठ खेमा मजबूत होगा।

