जेईएन भर्ती:चयन बोर्ड का दावा- पेपर आउट के पुख्ता सबूत नहीं, छात्रों की अपील खारिज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डॉ. बी.एल. जाटावत ने कहा कि अन्य सभी परीक्षाओं की तरह ही जेईएन भर्ती परीक्षा के आयोजन के दौरान भी बोर्ड द्वारा सभी प्रकार की सतर्कता बरती गई है
  • परीक्षा में बरती गई पूरी सतर्कता, सोशल मीडिया पर आया स्क्रीनशॉट कूटरचित

जेईएन भर्ती के अभ्यर्थियों की तरफ से की जा रही पेपर आउट मांग को खारिज करते हुए राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने दावा किया है कि इस परीक्षा में पूरी सतर्कता बरती गई थी। पेपर आउट के कोई पुख्ता सबूत बोर्ड के सामने नहीं आए। बोर्ड ने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे स्क्रीन शॉट को कूटरचित बताया और कहा है कि यह जोड़तोड़ करके बनाया हुआ है।

बोर्ड ने पेपर आउट को मात्र अफवाह बताते हुए कहा कि अफवाहों के आधार पर पेपर आउट नहीं माना जा सकता। इस भर्ती के अभ्यर्थी पिछले कुछ दिनों से मांग कर रहे थे कि जेईएन भर्ती परीक्षा का पेपर आउट हो गया था, इसलिए इस परीक्षा को फिर से आयोजित कराया जाए। चयन बोर्ड ने भी इस मामले में पुलिस को पत्र लिखकर जांच के लिए कहा था।

अभ्यर्थी इस मामले की एसओजी से जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डॉ. बी.एल. जाटावत ने कहा कि अन्य सभी परीक्षाओं की तरह ही जेईएन भर्ती परीक्षा के आयोजन के दौरान भी बोर्ड द्वारा सभी प्रकार की सतर्कता बरती गई है और नियमों की शत-प्रतिशत पालना की गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस बात के अभी तक कोई भी पुख्ता सबूत बोर्ड के सामने नहीं आये हैं, जिनसे यह सुनिश्चित हो कि पेपर परीक्षा के आयोजन से पहले आउट हुआ है। जाटावत ने कहा कि जिन स्क्रीन शॉट के बारे में बात की जा रही है उनमें समय में मनिप्यूलेशन किया हुआ या कूट रचित किया जाना दृष्टिगत हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षाएं समय से करवाना और प्रश्न पत्रों की सुरक्षा करना बोर्ड का सर्वोपरी कार्य है।

और इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की कोताही नहीं बरती गई है। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि बोर्ड युवाओं के भविष्य के प्रति सभी प्रकार से संवेदनशील है और यदि इस मामले में किसी भी प्रकार का पुख्ता प्रमाण सामने आएगा तो निश्चित तौर पर उचित कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मात्र अफवाहों के आधार पर किसी परीक्षा को निरस्त कर देना किसी भी प्रकार से न्याय संगत नहीं है।

