विभाग का सर्वर फेल:सर्वर ने डाउन की कमाई, 1 रजिस्ट्री कराने में लग रहे हैं 5 से 6 घंटे तक

जयपुर39 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शिव प्रकाश शर्मा
  • जयपुर से संचालित 46 सब रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस में कार्य प्रभावित

राजस्व विभाग की ओर से छूट मिलने के साथ रजिस्ट्रियों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई है, लेकिन विभाग का सर्वर पिछले दो दिन से बार-बार डाउन होने पर सब रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिसाें में कार्य प्रभावित भी हो रहा है। शहर में 12 सब रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस में रजिस्ट्रियां करवाने में अधिक समय लग रहा है। दाे घंटे के काम के लिए लाेगाें काे 5 से 6 घंटे तक बैठना पड़ता है।

बुधवार, गुरुवार काे सर्वर दाे से तीन घंटे के लिए डाउन हो गया था। शुक्रवार को भी दो घंटे डाउन रहा था। इसके बाद चालू होने पर सर्वर काफी धीरे कार्य करता रहा। गत वर्ष से सर्वर डाउन हाेने की समस्या बनी हुई है। सर्वर नेटवर्क काे जाेड़ने वाली तकनीक है, उसमें कई सारे डिवाइस एक-दूसरे से कनेक्ट रहते हैं। कई कंप्यूटर व प्रिंटर एक साथ जुड़े हाेने और फाइल्स आने पर सर्वर पर लाेड पड़ता है और काम करना बंद कर देता है। जयपुर जिला कलेक्ट्रेट ऑफिस से जयपुर शहर के 12, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 19 और दौसा के 15 सब रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस संचालित होते हैं।

शहर के 12 ऑफिसों में हर माह करीब 5000, वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में करीब 1900 रजिस्ट्रियां होती है। दौसा में करीब 450 रजिस्ट्रियां हर माह हाेती हैं। जयपुर जिले की उप महानिरीक्षक पंजीयन एवं मुद्रांक-प्रथम प्रतिभा पारीक ने बताया कि रजिस्ट्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने से सिस्टम पर दबाव बढ़ता है अाैर सर्वर डाउन हाे जाता है। इसकी सूचना विभाग काे दी जाती है ताे उसे ठीक किया जाता है।

दूसरा सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले राजस्व विभाग पर टेक्निकल लोड बढ़ा

  • पिछले साल जयपुर में जनवरी से दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्री से सरकार को 1000 करोड़ की राजस्व आय हुई।
  • 7842 करोड़ रुपए की प्रॉपर्टी की 2740 रजिस्ट्री हुई। कोरोना के चलते 3 महीने अप्रैल, मई-जून लॉकडाउन के कारण रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पाई थी।
  • राजस्व में अप्रैल से मार्च तक वित्तीय वर्ष गिना जाता है। राजस्व विभाग सरकार का दूसरा सबसे कमाई करने वाला विभाग है। वहीं जयपुर पूरे प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा राजस्व जुटाने वाला जिला है।
