पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राष्ट्रीय उच्चतर शिक्षा अभियान:यूनिवर्सिटी रूसा प्रोजेक्ट में इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर शुरू करने के लिए कई पदों पर नियुक्तियां

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी में राष्ट्रीय उच्चतर शिक्षा अभियान (रूसा) प्रोजेक्ट में इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर बनाने का काम तेज हाे गया है। इस प्रोजेक्ट पर पहले फंड नही मिलने और फिर काेराेना की वजह से ब्रेक लगे हुए थे। अब यूनिवर्सिटी ने इस प्रोजेक्ट में विभिन्न पदाें पर नियुक्तियां शुरू कर दी है। 1 मैनेजर, 3 पीडीएफ एंटरप्रेन्याेर, 3 पाेस्ट मास्टर एंटरप्रेन्याेर के पदाें पर नियुक्तियां हाेने वाली है। 2 दिन पहले इंटरव्यू हाे चुके हैं, जल्द ही अपाॅइंटमेंट लैटर जारी किये जाएंगे।

दूसरी ओर मैनेजर की पाेस्ट पर नियुक्तियों के संबंध में राजभवन में शिकायत हुई थी। जिसमें 1.50 लाख महीने की तनख्वाह वाली मैनेजर की पाेस्ट के लिए सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति के आवेदन करने और यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा उसी काे नियुक्ति देने की बात कही गई है। इस संबंध में रूसा प्रोजेक्ट के नाेडल अधिकारी प्राे. एस. एल. शर्मा ने कहा कि 12 आवेदन आया थे। यह नियुक्ति काॅन्ट्रैक्ट बेसिस पर है। प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 2 साल में पाेस्ट खत्म हाे जाएगी। 2 साल पहले हुए स्थाई नियुक्तियों में भी एक पद पर ऐसा हुआ है।
स्टार्टअप्स काे मिलेगी मदद
प्राेजेक्ट से जुडी प्राे. विद्या पाटनी ने बताया कि इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर के लिए सीसीटी के पीछे स्थित बिल्डिंग में जगह चिन्हित की गई है। नियुक्तियों का काम हाेने के बाद प्रदेश के स्टार्टअप्स काे इनवाइट किया जाएगा। जिन्हें सेंटर फैसेलिटीज उपलब्ध कराएगा।
दाे साल से इंतजार
यूनिवर्सिटी काे इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर के लिए 15 और 19 रिसर्च प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 35 कराेड़ मिलाकर कुल 50 कराेड रुपए मिलने हैं। अभी तक इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर के लिए पहली किस्त में 7.5 कराेड रुपए ही मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें