पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोर्ट की कार्यवाही:कोर्ट में हाजिर एसएचओ बोले- थाने में रावण का पुतला सुरक्षित है

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रताप नगर इलाके में दशहरे पर दहन से पहले ही रावण के पुतले को पुलिस द्वारा उठाकर ले जाने के मामले में सोमवार को एसएचओ प्रताप नगर कोर्ट में हाजिर हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि रावण के पुतले को कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना में उठाया था और वह थाने में सुरक्षित रखा है। वहीं एसएचओ ने कानूनी प्रावधानों के अनुसार रावण का पुतला उठाने की जानकारी कोर्ट को दी।

इसके विरोध में विकास समिति ने कहा कि धारा 144 व 149 में ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं है जिसमें पुतला उठाया जा सके। जब पूरे प्रदेश में ही रावण दहन के आयोजन हुए हैं तो फिर प्रताप नगर इलाके में ही इतनी सख्ती क्यों बरती गई। कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों की बहस सुनकर मामले में मंगलवार को फैसला देना तय किया। दरअसल प्रताप नगर केंद्रीय विकास समिति ने कोर्ट में अर्जी दायर कर रावण का पुतला सुपुर्द करने का आग्रह किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें