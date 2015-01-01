पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:लॉकडाउन से पहले बनी चाशनी और पेठा से दीपावली पर मिठाई बनाकर बेचने की तैयारी में था दुकानदार

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में एक मिष्ठान की दुकान से बरामद किया गंदा व बदबूदार पेठा। इसे जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने मौके पर ही नष्ट करवाया।
  • टीम ने मौके पर छापा मारकर सभी नष्ट करवाया

दीपावली सीजन पर अगर आप मिठाई लेने जा रहे है तो आप सतर्क हो जाए। कहीं ऐसा न हो कि आप मिठाई खाने के बाद बीमार पड़ जाए। जी हां इन दिनों मिलावटखोर नकली मावा व अन्य खराब व पुरानी खाद्य सामाग्री से मिठाईयां तैयार कर बाजार में बेचने की तैयारी कर रहे है। ऐसे ही मामले में सोमवार को जयपुर जिला प्रशासन ने एक मिठाई की दुकान पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। जहां दुकान संचालक लॉकडाउन से पहले बनी गंदी व बदबूदार 100 किलोग्राम चाशनी को गर्म करके उससे मिठाई में उपयोग कर उसे खपाने की फिराक में था। यही नहीं उस दुकान से जिला प्रशासन की टीम को इसी दुकान से लगभग 200 किलो अंगूरी पेठा भी बरामद किया।

अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर चतुर्थ एवं अभियान के प्रभारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि टीम ने हीदा की मोरी स्थित ‘मैसर्स सिंघल ट्रेडिंग कंपनी’ के यहां निरीक्षण के दौरान प्लास्टिक की एक टंकी में लगभग 200 किलोग्राम अंगूरी पेठा भरा मिला जो खराब हो चुका था और बदबूदार था। फर्म के मालिक इसे गर्म करके चाशनी में बदलकर काम लिए की तैयारी में थे। लेकिन आज हमारी टीम ने इस दो क्विंटल पेठा को मौके पर ही नष्ट करवाया। इसके अलावा इसी फर्म के यहां से लगभग 100 किलो खराब और बदबूदार बरामद की। ये चाशनी गर्म करके मिठाई में पुन: उपयोग में लेने की योजना थी। इसे देखते हुए पूरी चाशनी को नष्ट करवाया।

शहर में आधा दर्जन से अधिक दुकानों से लिए मिठाई, नमकीन के सैंपल
इसी तरह टीम चौड़ा रास्ता स्थित सौंथली वालों का रास्ता में एक दुकान से पेठा मिठाई, नमकीन शॉप से नमकीन के सैंपल लिए। इसी तरह इनकम टैक्स कॉलोनी के पास स्थित एक दुकान से मावा व कलाकंद के नमूने, टोंक रोड जय अंबे नगर से रसगुल्ला व घी और मालवीय नगर, सैक्टर-1 स्थित एक दुकान से पनीर का एक नमूना लिया गया।

