एसीबी का एक्शन:2 लाख रुपए रिश्वत लेते मुंबई पुलिस का एसआई गिरफ्तार

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने आई थी टीम
  • एसीबी ने कार्रवाई की, 3 सिपाही भी पकड़े, सभी बोरीवली थाने में तैनात

धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी को पकड़ने आए मुंबई पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर और तीन सिपाहियों को एसीबी ने 2 लाख रुपए रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार आरोपी सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत शिंदे, कांस्टेबल लक्ष्मण, सुभाष पांडूरंग नरके व सचिन अशोक गुंडके मुम्बई सिटी के बाेरिवली पुलिस थाने में तैनात है।

इस बारे में एसीबी डीजी बीएल सोनी ने बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले बाेरिवली थाने में एक महिला ने कपड़ा व्यापारी विनोद के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था। विनोद जयपुर के भांकरोटा इलाके में किराये के मकान में रहता था। उक्त मामले की जांच करके मंगलवार काे सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत टीम लेकर सोमवार दोपहर में जयपुर पहुंच गए थे।

सुबह जल्दी ही विनोद के मकान पर जाकर मकान मालिक ओम प्रकाश शर्मा को उठाकर भांकरोटा स्थित होटल ले गए। जहां पर पहले विनोद को पकड़वाने के लिए दबाव बनाया। उसके बाद दोपहर में उससे 5 लाख रुपए की मांग करने लगे अन्यथा मुकदमे में आरोपी बनाने की धमकी दे दी। उसके बाद 2 लाख रुपए में सौदा तय कर लिया। इस दौरान ओम प्रकाश के बेटे अमन ने एसीबी को सूचना दे दी।

शिकायत का सत्यापन करने के बाद एडिशनल एसपी संजीव नैन की टीम शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे रेलवे स्टेशन के पास होटल गंगा पहुंच गई और मौके पर रिश्वत लेते समय चारों को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपियों के पास मौके पर दो लाख रुपए रिश्वत के रूप में लिए गए और 90 हजार ओर मिले है। जांच में सामने आया कि सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत के नेतृत्व में जयपुर पहुंची टीम सोमवार दोपहर से मंगलवार दोपहर तक भांकरोटा थाने के पास एक होटल में रुकी हुई थी।

