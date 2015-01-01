पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तिवाड़ी ने खाेले दूसरे नेताओं के लिए भी दरवाजे:मानवेंद्र, सुरेंद्र गाेयल, महरिया व रिणवा सहित कई नेताओं के भाजपा में लौटने के संकेत

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
दोनों ही पार्टियों की कार्य करने के तौर तरीके और नीति-रीति अलग-अलग है
  • भाजपा की पृष्ठभूमि में सालों तक काम करने वाले नेता कांग्रेस में जाने के बाद वहां की कार्यशैली और संस्कृति में खुद को नहीं ढाल पा रहे हैं

घनश्याम तिवाड़ी की घर वापसी के बाद कई नेताओं की बीजेपी में वापसी के दरवाजे खुल गए हे। इनमें मानवेंद्र सिंह, सुरेंद्र गाेयल, सुभाष महरिया सहित कई नेताओं की वापसी संभव हाे सकती है। इनमें कांग्रेस से लेकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने वालाें के नाम शामिल है। बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां ने शनिवार काे कई नेताओं की वापसी के संकेत भी दिए है।

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व बीजेपी के कद्दावर नेता जसवंत सिंह की मृत्यु के बाद उनके बेटे मानवेंद्र की वापसी कराने का मुद्दा चर्चा में आया था। ऐसे में घनश्याम तिवाड़ी की वापसी के बाद इन नेताओं की वापसी के भी रास्ते खुल गए है। इनमें राजकुमार रिणवा आदि कई नामाें पर कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। कांग्रेस ने मानवेंद्र सिंह काे पहले वसुंधरा राजे के खिलाफ खड़ा किया और इसके बाद बाड़मेर - जैसलमेर का लाेकसभा चुनाव लड़ा। जिसमें वह कृषि राज्य मंत्री कैलाश चाैधरी से चुनाव हार गए थे।

तिवाड़ी ने 4 माह पहले लिखा था मार्मिक पत्र, विरोध भी हुआ था, लेकिन बन गई सहमति

एक जमाने में बीजेपी के कद्दावर नेता के रूप में पहचान रखने वाले घनश्याम तिवाड़ी ने करीब चार महीने पहले बीजेपी में वापसी के लिए केंद्रीय संगठन काे पत्र लिखा था। ये पत्र एक तरह से नड्डा व अमित शाह के नाम थे। इसमें उन्हाेंने खुद की 73 वर्ष की उम्र का जिक्र और बीजेपी में किए गए कार्याें का हवाला देते हुए वापसी की इच्छा जताई थी।

इसमें उन्हाेंने इमरजेंसी के दाैरान दर्द झेलने, अपनी एक उम्र बीजेपी काे देने का मार्मिक रूप से जिक्र करते हुए बगैर शर्त वापसी की इच्छा जताई थी। चूंकि पार्टी के लिए उनका याेगदान रहा है। ऐसे में उनकी वापसी के लिए केंद्रीय संगठन इंकार नहीं कर सका। इसके बाद संवाद का दाैर शुरु हुआ। पिछले महीने ही उनकी वापसी पर सहमति बनी थी।

बताया जा रहा है कि उनकी वापसी काे लेकर कुछ नेताओं ने विराेध भी किया था। ये मुद्दा भी आया था कि उन्हाेंने प्रदेश संगठन से लेकर केंद्रीय संगठन काे कठघरे में खड़ा करने की काेशिश की थी। भले ही उनकी पार्टी भारत वाहिनी वर्ष 2018 में एक भी सीट पर जीत दर्ज नहीं कर सकी थी लेकिन सवा साै से अधिक सीटाें पर चुनाव लड़ाए गए थे।

आने वाले नेताओं को कांग्रेस में नहीं कर पा रहे एडजस्टमेंट
भाजपा की पृष्ठभूमि में सालों तक काम करने वाले नेता कांग्रेस में जाने के बाद वहां की कार्यशैली और संस्कृति में खुद को नहीं ढाल पा रहे हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियों की कार्य करने के तौर तरीके और नीति-रीति अलग-अलग है। ऐसे में भाजपा में सालों काम करने के बाद कांग्रेस में वे खुद को उपेक्षित महसूस कर रहे थे।

इसके अलावा कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के बाद भी उन्हें पार्टी के मुख्य धारा से नहीं जोड़ा गया। न ही किसी प्रकार की राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां दी गईं। ऐसे में ये नेता हताश, निराश और परेशान होकर भाजपा में शामिल हो रहे हैं। यह स्थिति कांग्रेस के लिए चिंताजनक है।

