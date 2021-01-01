पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का राजस्थान:सिरोही मुंबई को, माउंट आबू गुजरात को दे दिया गया था, इसके बाद उदयपुर-बांसवाड़ा और डूंगरपुर भी गुजरात को देने की तैयारी थी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: त्रिभुवन
ये जिले नहीं होते तो एक मात्र हिल स्टेशन आबू और झीलों का शहर अपना न होता। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • संविधान सभा में शामिल 16 राजस्थानियों के दम पर है आज का राजस्थान
  • संविधान लागू होने के 71 साल पूरे होने पर पहली बार जानिए कि संविधान सभा में राजस्थान के प्रतिनिधियों ने अपनी भूमिका सजगता से नहीं निभाई होती तो प्रदेश का चेहरा आज कैसा होता?

राजस्थान का प्रमुख जिला सिरोही मुंबई में मिला दिया गया था। माउंट आबू भी गुजरात में चला गया था। संविधान सभा में राजस्थान के नेताओं में चिंता की लहर थी। आखिर जयनारायण व्यास ने सबसे पहले आवाज उठाई। सभा की अध्यक्षता कर रहे केएम मुंशी ने कहा, यह मुद्दा ही नहीं! व्यास गुस्साए और कुंवर जसवंतसिंह (बीकानेर) बोले- सिरोही नरेश बालक हैं। आप गलत संधि कर रहे हैं।

गोकुल भाई भट्ट ने कूटनीतिक शब्दावली का प्रयोग किया, लेकिन उन पर गृह मंत्री सरदार पटेल ने जबरदस्त हमला किया। पटेल राजस्थानी सदस्यों को चुप करवा देना चाहते थे। लेकिन राजबहादुर बोले- सिरोही पर राजस्थान का अधिकार है। पटेल बोले- असंभव! राजबहादुर तब पटेल से सीधे भिड़े। भरतपुर के एक नौजवान सदस्य का सिरोही पर लड़ना हैरान कर रहा था। फिर माणिक्यवाल वर्मा ने यह कहकर सबको चौंका दिया कि जैसे इन्होंने आबू को गुजरात में मिलाया है, अब इनकी तैयारी उदयपुर, डूंगरपुर और बांसवाड़ा को भी गुजरात में मिलाने की है।

उन्होंने एक कमीशन बनाने तक की मांग कर दी। पटेल खेमे ने तर्क दिया, राजस्थान बहुत बड़ा हो रहा है। उसका प्रशासन चलाने में दिक्कत होगी। इस पर वर्मा ने कहा, ‘तो सभी बड़े राज्यों का पुनर्गठन हो!’ अंतत: पटेल पीछे हटे और राजस्थान के सदस्य विजयी हुए। सबने पटेल के प्रति सम्मान व्यक्त किया।
जब राष्ट्रीय ध्वज बना: तिरंगे को चक्र राजस्थान ने ऐसे दिलाया

प्रकरण 22 जुलाई, 1947 का है। भारत के राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगे के बीच चक्र को लेकर बड़ी बहस चल रही थी। इस दौरान जयनारायण व्यास खड़े हुए उन्होंने अपने तर्क विस्तार से रखे। वे जोधपुर से थे। इसके बाद डाॅ. मोहनसिंह मेहता उठे और उन्होंने कहा कि अशोक चक्र के बीच की 24 रेखाएं देश की उन एक-एक रियासत का प्रतिनिधित्व करती हैं, जिन्हें राज्यों में शामिल कर हमारा देश एक बना है और जिनके नाम में बाकी रियासतें भी समाहित हो गई हैं। इन तर्कों पर तिरंगे में चक्र रखना तय हुआ।

जब अंग्रेजों जैसा निर्णय रोका: नमक पर टैक्स नहीं लगने दिया
नमक पर भारी-भरकम टैक्स की तैयारी थी। प्रस्ताव पारित होने के करीब था। लेकिन पांच अगस्त, 1949 के दिन बहस चल रही थी तो भरतपुर के राजबहादुर उठे और उन्होंने महात्मा गांधी के नमक सत्याग्रह की याद दिलाई और कहा कि जिस बात पर हम अंग्रेजों का विरोध कर रहे थे, क्या उसी राह पर अब गांधीजी की सरकार चलेगी? उन्होंने कहा- नमक पर टैक्स लगाने के गंभीर दुष्परिणाम होंगे। जैसे हमने इस बात को विरोध किया प्रस्ताव पास हुआ तो हमारे खिलाफ विरोध खड़ा हो जाएगा। इस पर सभा को प्रस्ताव वापस लेना पड़ा।

