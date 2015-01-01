पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:एसएमएस: रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है, पर लक्षण कोविड वाले आरयूएचएस में जाओ

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • आरयूएचएस : रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, यहां पर नहीं, इलाज एसएमएस में होगा
  • विडम्बना: रोजाना दर्जनों मरीजों को इसी तरह परेशान किया जा रहा

(संदीप शर्मा). एक ओर एसएमएस कोरोना पॉजिटिव को भी पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में भर्ती कर लेता है तो दूसरी ओर कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट वाले मरीज को भी आरयूएचएस भेज दिया जाता है। एप्रोच नहीं होने से निगेटिव रिपोर्ट वाले मरीज में भी डेड वायरस कथित तौर पर “एक्टिव” मिल गया और मरीज को आरयूएचएस भेज दिया गया।

आरयूएचएस ने भी मरीज को एडमिट नहीं कर एसएमएस भेज दिया। दोपहर से शाम तक परेशान हो चुके ये बुजुर्ग अन्तत: इलाज के लिए परेशान ही होते रहे। जब किसी भी अस्पताल ने उन्हें एडमिट नहीं किया तो वे शाम करीब पांच बजे अपने घर चले गए।
कोविड के लक्षण थे : एसएमएस
राधेश्याम को हार्ट में परेशानी हुई तो एसएमएस पहुंचे। यहां कोविड टेस्ट कराया गया। 19 नवम्बर को आई रिपोर्ट में निगेटिव बताया गया। इससे पहले भी वे निगेटिव ही आए। रिपोर्ट लेकर एसएमएस पहुंचे राधेश्याम को कहा गया लक्षण कोविड वाले ही हैं, इसलिए उन्हें आरयूएचएस ही जाना होगा।
सवाल: आखिर ऐसा क्यों; जब रिपोर्ट निगेटिव थी तो एसएमएस में भर्ती किया जाना चाहिए था। सवाल यह कि आखिर उसे वहां क्यों भेजा गया? जबकि कुछ दिन पहले ही पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में ऐसे मरीजों को भर्ती किया गया जो कि पॉजिटिव थे। डॉक्टर्स का कहना है रिपोर्ट निगेटिव हो पर कई बार लक्षण होने की वजह से एडमिट नहीं किया जाता।

^राधेश्याम की तीन रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है। ऐसे में आरयूएचएस में भर्ती नहीं किया जा सकता था। आरयूएचएस में कोविड पॉजिटिव और सस्पेक्ट ही भर्ती किए जा रहे हैं। उन्हें एसएमएस में भर्ती किया जाना चाहिए था।
-डॉ. अजीत सिंह, कोविड इंचार्ज, आरयूएचएस।
^ सीटी स्केन में वायरस फाइडिंग हो या अन्य कोई लक्षण हो तो पेशेंट को भर्ती नहीं किया जा सकता। इसलिए पेशेंट काे भेजा गया हो।
-डॉ. आर.के. जैनव, कार्यवाहक अधीक्षक, एसएमएस अस्पताल।

