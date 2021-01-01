पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी:17 क्विंटल गांजे के साथ तस्कर गिरफ्तार

जयपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक साल पहले 9 क्विंटल गांजे के साथ पकड़ा गया था तस्कर चंदन कुमार
  • सीएसटी टीम ने नागौर तक किया पीछा, पुलिस पहुंची तो महिलाओं ने घर में पड़े गांजे को आग लगाई

कमिश्नरेट द्वारा पिछले डेढ़ साल से मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी पर रोक लगाने के लिए ऑपरेशन क्लीन स्वीप के तहत लगातार कार्रवाई कर रही है। लेकिन तस्कर रूकने का नाम ही नही ले रहे। इसी ऑपरेशन के दौरान पकड़े गए कई तस्कर जमानत मिलते ही वापस तस्करी में जुट जाते है।

इसी तरह का एक बड़ा मामला शुक्रवार को सामने आया है। एक साल पहले बस्सी टोल नाके पर 9 क्विंटल गांजे के साथ पकड़े गए चालक को कमिश्नरेट की सीएसटी टीम ने शुक्रवार को मुखबिर की सूचना के आधार पर नागौर तक पीछा करके 17 क्विंटल गांजे के साथ वापस गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पकड़े गए चालक से पुलिस ने पूछताछ की तो सामने आया कि आरोपी पहले वाले तस्करों के लिए ही काम कर रहा था। पुलिस ने अलग-अलग जगह पर दबिश देकर दोनों तस्करों को पकड़ लिया। एक तस्कर के घर तलाशी लेने पहुंची तो घर महिलाओं ने घर में पड़े गांजे को आग लगा दी। जिस पानी डालकर पुलिस आग बुझाई और अपने कब्जे मे लिया।

जमानत मिलने के बाद वापस शुरू की तस्करी
एडिशनल डीसीपी सुलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि पिछले साल 23 जनवरी को बस्सी टोल नाके कार्रवाई करके 9 क्विंटल गांजे के साथ चालक चंदन को गिरफ्तार किया था। जिससे पूछताछ करके नागौर से तस्कर तुलसीराम योगी व ओम प्रकाश योगी को गिरफ्तार किया था। कुछ दिन पहले जमानत मिलने के बाद ये लोग वापस गांजा तस्करी शुरु कर दी। कुछ दिन पहले सीएसटी के इंस्पेक्टर खलील अहमद व रविन्द्र प्रताप की टीम को सूचना मिली कि तुलसीराम जल्द ही चंदन के जरिए ओडिशा से गांजा मंगवाने वाला है। उक्त सूचना के बाद टीमों ने तीनों की गतिविधियों पर निगरानी शुरु कर दी।

शुक्रवार को पता चला कि चंदन गाड़ी को ओडीशा से यूपी लाकर अन्य रास्तों से नागौर की तरफ लेकर जा रहा है। उक्त सूचना के बाद 10 पुलिसकर्मियों की दो टीमों ने पीछा शुरु कर दिया। जहां पर डीडवाना के पास एक पेट्रोल पंप के पास गांजे से भरे ट्रक के साथ चालक यूपी फरुख्खाबाद निवासी चंदन कुमार को पकड़ लिया।

नागौर के डीडवाना व जसवंतगढ़ थाने में मुकदमे दर्ज, जांच शुरू
चंदन ने पुलिस को पूछताछ में बताया कि वह ये गांजा तस्कर ध्यावा स्थित आस की ढाणी निवासी तुलसीराम के लिए लेकर आया है। उसके बाद पुलिस टीमों ने दबिश देकर तुलसीराम को पकड़कर पूछताछ की तो सामने आया कि वह गांजा तस्करी करने के लिए परिचित जसवंतगढ़ निवासी ओमप्रकाश के घर रखता है। उसके बाद पुलिस टीम ने ओमप्रकाश के घर दबिश देकर पकड़ा तो उसने बताया कि करीब 5 क्विंटल गांजा खेत में रखा है। जबकि गांजा घर पर ही रखा हुआ था।

पुलिस ओमप्रकाश के बताए अनुसार उसे लेकर लेकर खेत की तरफ गई तो पीछे से घर की महिलाओं ने घर में पड़े गांजे को आग लगा दी। इस संबंध में आरोपियों के खिलाफ नागौर के डीडवाना और जसवंतगढ़ थाने में मुकदमे दर्ज करके मामले की जांच शुरु की। पुलिस टीमों ने ओमप्रकाश के घर से बरामद किए गए गांजे के संबंध में पूछताछ शुरु की।

