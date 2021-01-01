पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

याचिका खारिज:भारी मात्रा में सोने की तस्करी भी आतंकी घटना के समान

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 9 करोड़ की सोना तस्करी के आरोपी को हाईकोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

हाईकोर्ट ने एक मामले में कहा है कि भारी मात्रा में सोना तस्करी करना भी आतंकी घटना के समान है। ऐसे में जांच एजेंसी सीमा शुल्क के साथ ही एनआईए विधि विरूद्ध क्रियाकलाप निवारण अधिनियम के तहत भी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर सकती है। वहीं अदालत ने इस मामले में एनआईए में दर्ज एफआईआर को चुनौती देने वाली आरोपी की याचिका भी खारिज कर दी।

जस्टिस एसके शर्मा ने यह आदेश आरोपी मोहम्मद असलम की याचिका पर दिया। हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि आरोपी प्रथमदृष्टया तस्करी में शामिल है, लिहाजा यह नहीं कह सकते कि एनआईए ने बिना आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया हो।याचिका में कहा था कि प्रार्थी सहित नौ अन्य आरोपियों को करीब नौ करोड़ रुपए कीमत के 18 किलोग्राम से अधिक सोना तस्करी के आरोप में पकड़ा था।

इसको लेकर आर्थिक अपराध अदालत में उनका मुकदमा चल रहा है। वहीं सोना तस्करी के आरोप में ही एनआईए ने 22 सितंबर को उसके खिलाफ विधि विरूद्ध क्रियाकलाप निवारण अधिनियम और आपराधिक षडयंत्र के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया। जबकि एक समान आरोप को लेकर दो एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं हो सकती। इसलिए एनआईए की एफआईआर रद्द की जाए।

इसके विरोध में केन्द्र सरकार के एएसजी आरडी रस्तोगी ने कहा कि आरोपी भारी मात्रा में सोने की तस्करी करने में शामिल है। ऐसे में अधिनियम की धारा 15 के तहत इसे आतंकी कार्रवाई के समान ही माना जाएगा। इसलिए इसे सीमा शुल्क से अलग अपराध मानते हुए कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। आरोपी पर गंभीर आरोप है व उसे तब ही जमानत दी जा सकती है जब अदालत यह मानने को तैयार हो कि आरोपी के खिलाफ कोई केस नहीं बनता। अदालत ने आरोपी की याचिका खारिज कर दी।

