कृषि कानून पर टकराव:केंद्र के कृषि कानून को बायपास करने की तैयारी में राजस्थान सरकार; विशेष सत्र 31 अक्टूबर से

जयपुर43 मिनट पहले
विधानसभा में सत्र की तैयारियों का जायजा लेते विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. सीपी जोशी व विधानसभा के अधिकारी।
  • पंजाब और छत्तीसगढ़ की सरकारें भी ला चुकी हैं इसे लेकर बिल

राजस्थान विधानसभा का सत्र 31 अक्टूबर को सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होगा। इस सत्र में केन्द्र सरकार के द्वारा पारित कृषि बिल कानूनों को बाइपास करने के लिए चार विधेयक सदन के पटल पर रखे जा सकते हैं। सत्र के दौरान रणनीति बनाने के लिए भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक कल सुबह ना पक्ष लॉबी में होगी तथा पहले दिन शोकाभिव्यक्ति के बाद सत्र को स्थगित किए जाने की संभावना है। आपको बता दें कि अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही राज्य मंत्री परिषद की हुई बैठक में यह फैसला किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत की अध्यक्षता में हुई इस बैठक में केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा किसानों से सम्बन्धित विषयों पर बनाए गए नए कानूनों से राज्य के किसानों पर पड़ने वाले प्रभावों पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक के बाद जारी सरकारी बयान में कहा ​था कि राज्य के किसानों के हितों को संरक्षित करने के लिए हम शीघ्र ही विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाकर उसमें नये बिल लाएंगे।

ये बिल रखे जा सकते हैं
- कृषि उपज व्यापार और वाणिज्यि संवर्धन और सरलीकरण राजस्थान संशोधन विधेयक 2020
- कृषक सशक्तिकरण एवं संरक्षण कीमत आश्वासन और कृषि सेवा पर करार राजस्थान संशोधन विधेयक
- आवश्यक वस्तु विशेष उपबंध और राजस्थान संशोधक विधेयक 2020
- सिविल प्रक्रिया संहिता राजस्थान संशोधक विधेयक 2020

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने लिया व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा
राजस्था्न विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सी.पी. जोशी ने आज विधानसभा भवन व सदन की व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण कर कल की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।। डॉ. जोशी ने वहां मौजूद सभी अधिकारियों को कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए बरती जाने वाली सावधानियो को ध्यान में रखते हुए पुख्ता व्यवस्थाएं करने के लिए कहा।

