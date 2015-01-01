पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन विभाग:फील्ड में तैनात स्टाफ भी दुर्लभ, रेंजर जैसे पद पर 24 साल से भर्ती नहीं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • फॉरेस्ट गार्ड से डीसीएफ तक 50% पद खाली, कंपनियों की बुकिंग बढ़ी लेकिन मॉनिटरिंग फेल
  • अफसरों की कमी के कारण नेशनल पार्क और टाइगर रिजर्व में बढ़ रही शिकार की घटनाएं

(महेश शर्मा). प्रदेश के जंगलों में बाघ, बघेरे और दूसरे वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा किसके भरोसे है? क्यों यहां नेशनल पार्क और टाइगर रिजर्व में शिकारी घूम रहे हैं? क्यों जंगलों की सुरक्षा कंपनियों के भरोसे है, जिसमें वे फेल हो रही हैं? इन सवालों के जवाब तलाशे गए तो सामने आया कि वन विभाग में गार्ड से लेकर आईएफएस तक खालीपन बढ़ता जा रहा है।

फील्ड में तैनात स्टाफ भी वन्यजीवों की तरह दुर्लभ हो गया है। कई चौकियां खाली पड़ी है। हर महीने स्टाफ के केवल फेयरवेल होते हैं, भर्ती की पार्टियां होना बंद हो चुकी हैं। इसका बेज़ा फायदा या तो कंपनियां उठा रही हैं या फिर शिकारियों के लिए जंगल खुली तिजोरी बन रहे हैं। रही-सही कसर टूरिज्म पूरी कर देता है, जिसके फायदों में अधिकारी अपना हित ढूंढते हैं।

भास्कर ने प्रदेश की वाइल्ड लाइफ विंग में खाली होते स्टाफ के हालात टटोले तो हैरान करने वाली स्थितियां सामने आईं। कुछ पद तो 50% से ज्यादा खाली मिले। ऐसे में कैसे वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा होगी, इसका जवाब सरकार तलाशे। क्योंकि अहम पदों पर सरकार की ओर से बिठाए अफसर कुछ बोलते हैं तो स्टाफ पाने के चक्कर में काफी कुछ खोने का डर सताता है।

140 में 61 पद खाली
रेंज स्तर पर कामकाज को मॉनिटरिंग करने वाले सबसे महत्वपूर्ण पद ही 140 में से 61 खाली पड़े हैं। यह भयावह स्थिति वाइल्ड लाइफ क्राइम को बढ़ावा दे रही है। रेंज ऑफिसर (प्रथम) के 43 में से 22 पद खाली हो चुके हैं, केवल 21 आरओ मौजूद है। रेंज ऑफिसर (सैकंड) के 97 में से 39 पद खाली हैं। विभाग के मुताबिक 1996 के बाद से सरकार ने पदों को भरने की नहीं सोची।
इधर राजनीतिक दखल से एपीओ और आफत
भास्कर ने पिछले दिनों विभाग में एपीओ कर मनचाही पोस्टिंग के खेल को उजागर किया था। इसके बाद रणथंभौर, करौली, कोटा में राजनीतिक कारणों से अधिकारी एपीओ किए गए। जिन पर महीनों फैसले नहीं होते। चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन मोहनलाल मीणा और हैड ऑफ द फॉरेस्ट श्रुति शर्मा ने मामले में सरकार से बात कर फैसला करने को कहा है।

वनमंत्री की बैठकों में उठे सवाल
खाली पड़े पदों से जंगलों में क्राइम बढ़ रहा है। 2 साल में वनमंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई की बैठकों में कमजोर परफॉर्मेंस की बात आई तो कई आईएफएस ने खाली पड़े पदों का हवाला दिया। विश्नोई सहित प्रमुख सचिव श्रेया गुहा भर्ती के लिए सरकार पर निर्भर होने की बात कहते रहे हैं। दूसरे अधिकारी मुंह खोलने से हिचक रहे हैं।

